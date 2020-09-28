Gwyneth Paltrow posted a nude photo on Instagram Sunday to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Apple Martin, Paltrow and ex Chris Martin's daughter, left the best reaction in the comments.

"MOM," she wrote, adding, "You are killing it tho."

One of the most important lessons for observers of celebrity parents to absorb is that teenagers will always be teenagers and therefore will always be absolutely mortified by their parents, whether said parents are calling them their least flattering childhood nickname in front of their No. 1 Crush or, in the case of Gwyneth Paltrow, sharing instantly viral nude photos to celebrate their birthday. When Paltrow shared her stunning nude on Instagram Sunday, (with the appropriate caption, "In nothing but my birthday suit today...") 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin delivered the most teenage possible response in the comments: "MOM."

Martin did, however, foll0w up with another sweet comment: "You are killing it tho." These two! An extremely cute mother-daughter duo!

Back in May, Paltrow shared a moving tribute to her "darling girl" to celebrate Martin's 16th birthday. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom," she wrote, alongside a series of photos of Martin. "I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times." Allow me to repeat: an extremely good mother-daughter duo!

