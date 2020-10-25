During her opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live, Adele didn't hold back when it came to poking fun at herself.

The singer addressed her recent weight loss and her delayed fourth album during the opening bit.

"Because of the COVID restrictions and the travel ban, I had to travel light and I could only bring only half of me, and this is the half I chose," she joked about her weight loss.

The singer took the stage at Studio 8H as host and didn't hold back when it came to joking about herself. Here are just a few highlights from the monologue:

On her delayed fourth album, which was *supposed* to come out in September:

"I know there's a lot of chatter about me being the host. Like, 'Why is she not the musical guest?' and stuff like that. Well, there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both. I'd rather just put on wigs, have a glass of wine or six, and see what happens!"

On her recent weight loss:

"I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions and the travel ban, I had to travel light and I could only bring only half of me, and this is the half I chose."

On the nerves that come with hosting SNL:

"I'm nervous. You know what I'm like, I always get very nervous on live TV but tonight especially so because I swear a lot. Like a lot a lot. And because I'm British, I tend to skip right over those medium ones and go straight to the worst ones."

Watch Adele's full monologue below:

