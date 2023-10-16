Pete Davidson Hinted at Kanye West Feud in 'I'm Just Ken' SNL Parody

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pete Davidson took on Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie song "I'm Just Ken" on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, calling it "I'm Just Pete."

The skit begins with Davidson going to work on the show with a cake that says, "Excited for a fun week!" on it, but overhearing some of the writers badmouthing him for returning to SNL so soon after leaving (he quit in May 2022).

A downcast Pete then begins singing and making fun of himself, alluding to the things he does while high and the insults that have been hurled at him ("butthole eyes" being one).

Then, he launches into the chorus, which begins:

'Cause I'm just Pete

Anyone else, I'd be a three

But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy

'Cause it's an ugly industry

I'm just Pete

Looking like a meth head on the street

But it's the last two lines of the chorus that really got laughs, when Davidson sings:

People online still call me "Skete"

Because of a guy whose name I can't say legally

That's when an image of Kanye West very briefly flashes on the screen.

West was the one to call Davidson "Skete," back when the comedian was dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, using it as shorthand to harass Davidson. This all escalated so much that the comedian reportedly sought out trauma therapy as a result of West's behavior.

The second chorus further alludes to Davidson's very public love life. It goes:

I'm just Pete

My dating life is not discreet

I generate tons of publicity

For everything except my comedy

I'm just Pete and I like jugs

I'm mentally ill and I'm on drugs

But, hey, I'm still in Super Bowl commercials

As well as Kardashian, Davidson has also famously been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Madelyn Cline, and Margaret Qualley.

Aside from Davidson's triumphant return, Saturday's episode of SNL generated a ton of headlines thanks to super short cameos by BOTH Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been reportedly dating for several weeks.