Pete Davidson Hinted at Kanye West Feud in 'I'm Just Ken' SNL Parody

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pete Davidson took on Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie song "I'm Just Ken" on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, calling it "I'm Just Pete."
The skit begins with Davidson going to work on the show with a cake that says, "Excited for a fun week!" on it, but overhearing some of the writers badmouthing him for returning to SNL so soon after leaving (he quit in May 2022).
A downcast Pete then begins singing and making fun of himself, alluding to the things he does while high and the insults that have been hurled at him ("butthole eyes" being one).
Then, he launches into the chorus, which begins:
'Cause I'm just Pete
Anyone else, I'd be a three
But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy
'Cause it's an ugly industry
I'm just Pete
Looking like a meth head on the street
But it's the last two lines of the chorus that really got laughs, when Davidson sings:
People online still call me "Skete"
Because of a guy whose name I can't say legally
That's when an image of Kanye West very briefly flashes on the screen.
West was the one to call Davidson "Skete," back when the comedian was dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, using it as shorthand to harass Davidson. This all escalated so much that the comedian reportedly sought out trauma therapy as a result of West's behavior.
The second chorus further alludes to Davidson's very public love life. It goes:
I'm just Pete
My dating life is not discreet
I generate tons of publicity
For everything except my comedy
I'm just Pete and I like jugs
I'm mentally ill and I'm on drugs
But, hey, I'm still in Super Bowl commercials
As well as Kardashian, Davidson has also famously been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Madelyn Cline, and Margaret Qualley.
Aside from Davidson's triumphant return, Saturday's episode of SNL generated a ton of headlines thanks to super short cameos by BOTH Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been reportedly dating for several weeks.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jessica Simpson Was Awkwardly Mistaken for Britney Spears in a Fan Encounter at the Mall This Weekend
Simpson and daughter Maxwell made light of the situation on Instagram.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Author Says Princess Kate Treats Prince William “Like the Fourth Child Because He’s Prone to Tantrums”
Though the two are very obviously madly in love, Tom Quinn said of William and Kate that “they have rows.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice
As ever, Kate handled this royal engagement with grace and class.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Pete Davidson’s Latest Romance Appears to Be with Madelyn Cline of ‘Outer Banks’ Fame
Both went through breakups this summer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lizzo Hit Back at Kanye West's Body-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
"I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Kanye West to Leave His and Kim's Kids Out of Public Drama
This is all very depressing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a "Bully and a Joke" for Going After a Fashion Editor
Tensions were high at Paris Fashion Week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian "Is Ready to Date" After Pete Davidson Breakup, Source Says
Who will it be???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Was "Very Supportive" of Pete Davidson Seeking Out Therapy, Source Says
The now-exes seem to be on good terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly in Trauma Therapy Following Harassment From Kanye West
He sought out therapy in April, a source has said.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Has a Literal Warehouse to Store Her Clothes—and It Contains 30,000 Pieces
Very normal!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn