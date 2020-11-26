Since they now live in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in their Montecito, California home with their son, Archie.

A source close to the Sussexes tells BAZAAR.com, "They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family." The source continues, "They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden."

According to People, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is joining the Sussexes for the holiday, as she lives close by in Los Angeles. A source told the publication, "They are very happy ... Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan relocated to Montecito in Santa Barbara with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

While Meghan and Harry had previously planned to return to the United Kingdom for Christmas with the royal family, they were forced to change their plans on account of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Royal correspondent Carolyn Durand recently reported for ELLE.com that the Sussexes are now "expected to spend Christmas in California," rather than traveling to see the royal family in England. As the U.K. is currently in its second nationwide lockdown, international travel is much more challenging at the moment. Plus, Meghan's in-person trial with the Mail on Sunday has been delayed until fall 2021, meaning that travel is not a necessity.

Amy Mackelden Weekend Editor Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty, and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io