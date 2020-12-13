By now, we've done enough posts about Blake Lively trolling Ryan Reynolds (or the other way around) to know that these two are constantly teasing each other on social media. Lively's done it again, via an Instagram post about her favorite things in the whole world" that are from Vancouver, which also happens to be her Canadian husband's hometown.

In the first photo, she revealed three different desserts: ice cream, donuts, and a pie. Surely the next photo will be a picture of Reynolds, her Vancouver-born husband of eight years and the father to her children?

Nope! The fourth photo is another dessert, from Vancouver Italian restaurant Ask For Luigi . "Who did you think I was going to say?," she cheekily asks, alongside a Deadpool GIF.

Lively is full of good trolling moments aimed at her husband this fall. In October, when he turned 44, she posted a photo of him with a pie and wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."

In September, Reynolds celebrated their dog's birthday by posting the following on Instagram: "Happy Birthday, Bax. I'd bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you're a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I'd just bring a toaster oven."

When Lively saw that post, she was ready with a response: "This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year." Spoiler: Reynolds didn’t post a birthday message on Instagram for Lively this year.

He did post this photo for her birthday last year, though:

There are more. Of course there are more. But I’m just saving those for my next Blake-and-Ryan trolling post.

