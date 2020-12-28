Jessica Mulroney Announced She Plans to "Resurrect" Her Female Empowerment Project

After taking several months (mostly) out of the spotlight, Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney is getting back to work on one of her passion projects.

Mulroney posted on her Instagram Story Sunday announcing that she was "resurrecting" her Female Empowerment Project.

The project's goal, according to Mulroney's post, is "helping women who started small businesses in Canada with mentors within the tech, finance, marketing and manufacturing spaces."

While many of Mulroney's former gigs are gone and not necessarily coming back (like her hosting job on the reality show I Do Redo, which she was let go from as a result of her scandal), others were more self-directed and it's up to Mulroney's discretion about when to pick them back up, if ever.

One project she's ready to get back to work on is her Female Empowerment Project. Mulroney took to her Instagram Story Sunday to share the news.

Mulroney was posting regularly about the project in the spring, before she was accused of leveraging her white privilege to harm the career prospects of Black influencer Sasha Exeter. She last posted about it in May, writing:

"Every week we meet new and incredible female entrepreneurs. My idea was to simply do more and keep my mind busy but I never knew it would turn into this incredible community. Our calls are long (about 4 hours), sharing in our struggles, laughing and just being ourselves and has completely shifted my perspective on the way we connect. We may not be able to hug but I feel more inspired every week. Thank you to this Canadian community for being so open and honest. These women are hustling during a time when shifting your business is tough. We can always find light in darkness. Check out these women... they are doing incredible things."

