Jessica Mulroney Announced She Plans to "Resurrect" Her Female Empowerment Project

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Mulroney posted on her Instagram Story Sunday announcing that she was "resurrecting" her Female Empowerment Project.
      • The project's goal, according to Mulroney's post, is "helping women who started small businesses in Canada with mentors within the tech, finance, marketing and manufacturing spaces."

        Jessica Mulroney is getting back to work. After taking a step back from the public eye and most of her own projects earlier this year in the wake of her white privilege scandal, Mulroney appears to be ready to get back to some of her passion projects.

        While many of Mulroney's former gigs are gone and not necessarily coming back (like her hosting job on the reality show I Do Redo, which she was let go from as a result of her scandal), others were more self-directed and it's up to Mulroney's discretion about when to pick them back up, if ever.

        One project she's ready to get back to work on is her Female Empowerment Project. Mulroney took to her Instagram Story Sunday to share the news.

        "Resurrecting The Female Empowerment Project," she wrote. "Our goal is helping women who started small businesses in Canada with mentors within the tech, finance, marketing and manufacturing spaces."

        jessica mulroney instagram story
        Instagram

        Mulroney was posting regularly about the project in the spring, before she was accused of leveraging her white privilege to harm the career prospects of Black influencer Sasha Exeter. She last posted about it in May, writing:

        "Every week we meet new and incredible female entrepreneurs. My idea was to simply do more and keep my mind busy but I never knew it would turn into this incredible community. Our calls are long (about 4 hours), sharing in our struggles, laughing and just being ourselves and has completely shifted my perspective on the way we connect. We may not be able to hug but I feel more inspired every week. Thank you to this Canadian community for being so open and honest. These women are hustling during a time when shifting your business is tough. We can always find light in darkness. Check out these women... they are doing incredible things."
        This content is imported from Instagram.

