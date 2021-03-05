On Friday morning, CBS released a brand-new clip from the eagerly anticipated interview between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Oprah—this one from the segment of the interview between just Meghan and Oprah. In the clip, Oprah reveals that she asked Meghan to sit down with her in early 2018, and Meghan explains that she was surrounded by staffers from the royals' communications department at the time. She also reveals how difficult her independence was to give up when she became part of the royal family.

"I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the [communications department] sitting there," Meghan says.

"What is right about this time?" Oprah asks.

"So many things," Meghan says. "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened, and that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then, that wasn't my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is..." She pauses. "Different, from what people, I think, imagine it to be. It's really liberating, to be able to have the right and the privilege, in some ways, to be able to say yes, I'm ready to talk...To be able to just make a choice on your own, and just be able to speak for yourself."

Watch the clip below:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.



It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2021

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah airs on CBS Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io