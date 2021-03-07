The Queen Won't Stay Up to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Tonight

Although the interview doesn't officially air in the United Kingdom until tomorrow night, Palace aids reportedly have a link that will allow them to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah special live.

The interview will air at 8 p.m. ET, which is 1 a.m. in the UK. The Queen is not expected to stay up to watch the special live, but her aides will and will reportedly brief her on it in the morning over breakfast.

A similar report is expected to be made tomorrow to Prince Charles, who is currently in lockdown with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

Royal fans around the country will be tuning in tonight to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spill all the royal tea to Oprah Winfrey. Even though the interview isn't set to air in the United Kingdom until tomorrow night, the Daily Mail reports that Palace aides have been given a link that will allow them to watch a stream of the U.S. broadcast of the interview.

The Queen, however, will not be participating in any Palace watch parties of the interview. This isn't surprising, considering the interview airs at 8 p.m. ET — which is 1 a.m. in the UK. Palace aides are expected to stay up late to watch the interview live and will reportedly brief the Queen on it over breakfast in the morning (Prince Charles, who is currently in lockdown with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, is expected to get a similar report in the morning, as well).

The Queen's decision not to watch the interview seems to be at least partially a statement intended to send a public message about the royal family's stance on it and their commitment to "focus on bigger issues," according to The Sun.

"You will see next week Her Majesty has quite a few things going on. I don’t think anyone should expect Her Majesty to stay up and watch the interview. She won’t," a source said, per The Sun. "The mood in the family is: can everyone just shut the hell up and can we just get on with the day job."

The royals themselves may not intend to address the interview, but the Daily Mail reports that the royal press office will be preparing overnight for what it expects to be an onslaught of comment requests in the morning after the special airs in the U.S.

"Although they will be reluctant to engage in a so-called 'running commentary' on the Sussexes' interview, aides will prepare responses in case there are specific claims that have to be answered," the Mail report explains.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io