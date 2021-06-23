Selena Gomez spoke about feeling "so less than" in previous relationships, in her latest cover interview with Vogue Australia.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," Gomez said.

"I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she added.

Asked why the word "rare"—the name of both her latest album and her makeup brand, Rare Beauty—was significant to her, Gomez responded, "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships."

"I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she continued. "And so that word to me— when I first heard it [used in the single Rare] with Nolan [Lambroza], one of the writers, I just said, 'This is what I want to feel about myself.' So it wasn’t even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"

In the same interview, Gomez reflected on the mockery she received from the media after seeking mental health treatment. "I’ve been to four treatment centres. I think in mental health, I never understood the stigma until I went to my first treatment centre, because that was years ago," she said. "But then there was a photograph that got out, and it’s wild to see how mean they were."

"It was like: 'She’s the next this person, she’s the childhood star,' whatever. And: 'She’s doing drugs.' They’re saying all this stuff about me," Gomez, who shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis last year, continued. "I’m watching all of that change, slowly but surely, because now, if any media outlet made fun of me, they’re the ones that look like the asshole because we don’t tolerate that anymore."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

