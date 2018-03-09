These Are Going to Be the 11 Biggest Movies of Summer 2018

Right now we are in the winter of our collective discontent, but hark—summer is around the corner! We just have to get through a royal wedding, a royal baby, several hundred more unwanted Trump tweets, and an entire season (read: Spring) to get there. But with the advent of Summer comes the advent of Summer blockbusters—a.k.a the movies that studios pour all their money into in an effort to get you out of the sun and into an air-conditioned theater. Here's what to be excited about come June.
'Ocean's 8'
Release date: June 8, 2018.
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Damian Lewis, Richard Armitage, and James Corden.
Why we're excited: Ummmm, because it's an all female re-make of Ocean's Eleven? And it has a cameo from Kim Kardashian? And it takes place at the Met Ball? Yeah, we're pretty excited.
'Hereditary'
Release date: June 8, 2018.
Starring: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, and Ann Dowd.
Why we're excited: It's a ghost story centered around Toni Collette, whose character's mother has just died, but doesn't seem to want to leave her granddaughter behind. What's not to love?
'Incredibles 2'
Release date: June 15, 2018.
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Ratzenberger.
Why we're excited: What very mature adult isn't excited about the latest Pixar movie?
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Release date: June 22, 2018.
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum.
Why we're excited: There will never be a Jurassic Park movie we're not excited about. Also, fear not loyalists—Steven Spielberg is producing and Jeff Goldblum is back.
'The First Purge'
Release date: July 4, 2018.
Starring: Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei.
Why we're excited: This prequel could really go either way, but the concept is interesting: The marginalized rise up against the oppressor during an experiment by the New Founding Fathers of America. Note the Trump-themed hat, ahem.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
Release date: July 6, 2018.
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.
Why we're excited: The first Ant-Man wasn't amazing but we have high hopes for the follow-up, mostly because Paul Rudd is deeply charming and the concept of an ant-sized superhero will never not be LOL.
'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
Release date: July 20, 2018.
Starring: Cher, Meryl Streep, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Jeremy Irvine, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dominic Cooper.
Why we're excited: Because Mamma Mia! was the best movie ever, all movies should be soundtracked by Abba, and also Cher. We repeat: CHER!
'Mission: Impossible—Fallout'
Release date: July 27, 2018.
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett.
Why we're excited: Mostly for one reason...well make that two: The Crown's Vanessa Kirby and Black Panther's Angela Bassett joined the cast.
'Christopher Robin'
Release date: August 3, 2018.
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Chris O'Dowd, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, and Sophie Okonedo.
Why we're excited: Anyone who grew up reading Winnie the Pooh will be here for this. (Also the plot sounds heart-wrenching—Christopher Robin is all grown up and no longer has an imagination, so Pooh helps him find one again.)
'Crazy Rich Asians'
Release date: August 17, 2018.
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.
Why we're excited: Crazy Rich Asians was one of the most fun and delightful books of 2013, and seeing it come to life is going to be an event. More than that, a blockbuster movie with a majority Asian cast is long overdue.
'Slender Man'
Release date: August 24, 2018.
Starring: Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, and Javier Botet.
Why we're excited: What's summer vacation without a scary movie? This one is about four teen girls who conduct a ritual to debunk the Slender Man myth, and naturally, everything goes terrifyingly wrong.
