Today's Top Stories
1
What It's Like to Die Online
2
The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here
3
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
4
25 Ridiculously Pretty (and Fun) Spring Nail Ideas
5
Selena Will Launch Her First RTW Coach Collection

The 14 Most Expensive Things on Khloé Kardashian's Baby Registry

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is due basically any day now. Like any first time mom, she's been stocking up on all of the things she and her new baby will need. And, for anyone hoping to raise their own little one like a Kardashian, Khloé has also shared her Amazon Baby Registry. The items on it range from surprisingly affordable to exactly the kind of luxury you'd expect for a Kardashian baby.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ubbi Steel Odor Locking Diaper Pail — $66.84
Amazon

This award-winning diaper pail is made of steel to lock in odor and promises that you won't have to buy special bags to use it, so honestly, it sounds worth the money.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Naturepedic Organic Cotton Contoured Changing Pad — $99
Amazon

It's organic! And chemical free!

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Baby Brezza Formula Pro — $179
Amazon

If it looks like a Keurig for baby formula, that's because it kind of is. This gadget promises perfect consistency and temperature control for baby formula.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Medela Freestyle Breast Pump — $318.82
Amazon

This double-electric, daily-use breast pump comes with two sizes of Personal Fit breast shields for comfort for all cup sizes. There's also a digital display, timer, and rechargeable battery.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier — $495.98
Amazon

It's a WiFi-enabled air purifier because your baby (and Khloé's) only deserves the best, most high-tech air.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor — $299.99
Amazon

Did you think baby monitors just monitored things like sounds your baby makes? WRONG. This one also tracks your baby's heart rate and oxygen level like a little baby FitBit.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Babyletto Harlow Acrylic 3-in-1 Convertible Crib — $649
Amazon

This crib also converts into a toddler bed, which saves you some shopping in the future.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Baby Relax Coco Chair and a Half Glider — $499.99
Amazon

This chair does look comfortable, but if it's going to have Khloé's stamp of approval, they should really change the spelling to "Koko."

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lifenest Full Size Breathable Crib Mattress — $344.99
Amazon

It's breathable, with a baby-shaped indentation. What more do you need?

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Halo Bassinest Swivel Luxe Series Sleeper — $279.99
Amazon

This bassinet does a full 360-degree swivel and includes a nightlight, two levels of vibration, three soothing sounds, and three lullabies with volume control. Fancy.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
UPPAbaby 2017 VISTA Stroller — $749.99
Amazon

Yes, it's pricey, but at least it includes a bassinet, toddler seat, and and rain and bug shield.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Peg Perego Primo Viaggio 4/35 Infant Car Seat — $299.97
Amazon

It's made in Italy, so it has to be great, right?

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute — $699.99
Amazon

Because babies are messy AF.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4moms MamaRoo 4 Infant Seat — $219.99

This baby seat has ALL the features. It boasts five unique motions (car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye, wave), five speeds, an adjustable seat recline, four built-in sounds and an MP3 plug-ii. It's also Bluetooth enabled so you can control it from your phone.

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
katy-perry-kiss-american-idol Katy Perry Savagely Sends 'Idol' Contestant Home
Kendall Jenner Addresses Sexuality Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kim K's New Concealer Is Being Compared to Cheetos
what will kate middletons title be What Will Kate Middleton's Title Be?
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Heartbreak Bonded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Inside the Wild Life of a Royal Correspondent
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Last Photo Together
Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Garner Back
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Day Off