The 14 Most Expensive Things on Khloé Kardashian's Baby Registry

Khloé Kardashian is due basically any day now. Like any first time mom, she's been stocking up on all of the things she and her new baby will need. And, for anyone hoping to raise their own little one like a Kardashian, Khloé has also shared her Amazon Baby Registry. The items on it range from surprisingly affordable to exactly the kind of luxury you'd expect for a Kardashian baby.
This award-winning diaper pail is made of steel to lock in odor and promises that you won't have to buy special bags to use it, so honestly, it sounds worth the money.
It's organic! And chemical free!
If it looks like a Keurig for baby formula, that's because it kind of is. This gadget promises perfect consistency and temperature control for baby formula.
This double-electric, daily-use breast pump comes with two sizes of Personal Fit breast shields for comfort for all cup sizes. There's also a digital display, timer, and rechargeable battery.
It's a WiFi-enabled air purifier because your baby (and Khloé's) only deserves the best, most high-tech air.
Did you think baby monitors just monitored things like sounds your baby makes? WRONG. This one also tracks your baby's heart rate and oxygen level like a little baby FitBit.
This crib also converts into a toddler bed, which saves you some shopping in the future.
This chair does look comfortable, but if it's going to have Khloé's stamp of approval, they should really change the spelling to "Koko."
It's breathable, with a baby-shaped indentation. What more do you need?
This bassinet does a full 360-degree swivel and includes a nightlight, two levels of vibration, three soothing sounds, and three lullabies with volume control. Fancy.
Yes, it's pricey, but at least it includes a bassinet, toddler seat, and and rain and bug shield.
It's made in Italy, so it has to be great, right?
Because babies are messy AF.
This baby seat has ALL the features. It boasts five unique motions (car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye, wave), five speeds, an adjustable seat recline, four built-in sounds and an MP3 plug-ii. It's also Bluetooth enabled so you can control it from your phone.