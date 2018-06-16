Today's Top Stories
14 of the Quickest Celebrity Engagements of All Time

Sometimes, love hits you fast and hard and when you know, you know. Here are 14 celebrity couples who got engaged very fast.

1 of 14
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

The newly-minted couple had only been dating for three weeks or so when they reportedly got engaged.

2 of 14
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob and Chyna got engaged after just four months of dating, but ultimately split before tying the knot. They have a daughter, Dream Kardashian, together.

3 of 14
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Khloé and Lamar knew very fast. They got engaged after two weeks of knowing each other and were married two weeks after that, in September 2009. They divorced in 2016.

4 of 14
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pam and Tommy probably hold the record for the fastest celebrity engagement—and wedding. They got married in Cancun. Mexico in 1995, just four days after meeting. They divorced three years later.

5 of 14
Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

The Big Bang Theory actress and former tennis player got engaged after just three months of dating in September 2013. They tied the knot three months after that, in December 2013, but split 21 months later.

6 of 14
Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Brand confirmed his engagement to Perry about two months after news that they were dating broke. They were married in 2010 and divorced in 2012.

7 of 14
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Carey and Cannon wed in a surprise ceremony in 2008 after just six weeks of dating. They divorced in 2016.

8 of 14
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

The Mumford & Sons musician and actress got engaged in 2011 after five months of dating. They've been married since 2012.

9 of 14
Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald

The Twilight star and former American Idol contestant got engaged in 2011, after just two months of dating. They married in 2011 and split in 2015.

10 of 14
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

TomKat took the world by storm with their love (remember the couch jumping incident?). They went public with their relationship in April 2005, and, just seven weeks later, Cruise proposed on top of the Eiffel Tower. They were married from 2006 until 2012.

11 of 14
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears

Britney and K-Fed got engaged in 2004 after just three months of dating. They were married later that year and divorced in 2007.

12 of 14
Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger

The Canadian musicians got engaged in August 2012, after just six months of dating.

13 of 14
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

The couple were married within two months of dating and divorced three years later.

14 of 14
Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts

The country singer and actress met on the set of The Player and were reportedly married within three weeks of meeting.

