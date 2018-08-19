A Guide to Every Time Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Dressed Alike for Public Events

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte both have impeccable style. Their clothes sell out in minutes once they're photographed in them, which is extra impressive for Charlotte who is still a toddler. Kate doesn't just dress Charlotte in adorable duds, she also makes sure here mini-me's looks complement her own. Here's every time Kate and Charlotte have coordinated their looks in public.
On May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte made her public debut outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London shortly after Kate gave birth. The mother and daughter matched in shades of yellow and white, because they've been a fashion team since Day 1.
At Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015, Kate dressed to match her daughter's white and cream gown.
During the Cambridges' ski holiday in the French Alps in March 2016, Kate dressed Charlotte in a white puffy coat to match her own.
At the 2016 Trooping the Colour event, Kate and Charlotte perfectly coordinated in light pink hues.
In September 2016, the Cambridge family took a trip to Canada for a royal tour. Kate and Charlotte stepped off the plane in Victoria wearing complementary blue outfits.
On Christmas Day in 2016, Will and Kate took the kids out for a church service in Englefield, England and Kate and Charlotte looked very coordinated in their respective pops of dark red.
At Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, Kate wore a blush pink dress and Charlotte wore a traditional white bridesmaid's dress. They still found subtle ways to coordinate though. Kate opted for a floral fascinator that went with Charlotte's floral headband and Charlotte wore a blush pink belt around her dress that matched her mom's look.
For the 2017 Trooping the Colour event, Kate and Charlotte decided to match in pink again for the second year in a row.
In July 2017, the Cambridge clan touched down in Berlin for a royal tour of Germany. Kate and Charlotte both wore blue for the trip.
On the final leg of their German tour in July 2017, Kate and Charlotte wore shades of purple and pink, respectively, that went together perfectly.
At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, both Charlotte and Kate wore shades of white. They also matched on the headgear front though, which Charlotte in a traditional bridesmaid's floral headpiece and Kate sporting a floral fascinator to match.
At the 2018 Trooping the Colour event, Kate and Charlotte broke their personal tradition of wearing pink and opted for baby blue dresses that went with Queen Elizabeth's blue look.