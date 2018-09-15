date rape drugs, undercover colors
13 NYFW Looks That *Appear* to Be Inspired by the Royal Family

image
Getty Images

New York Fashion Week 2018 wrapped up yesterday and several of the looks shown by designers at the annual fashion event looked oddly familiar to fans of the royal family. Here are some NYFW looks that appear to be inspired by the royal family.

1 of 13
image
Getty Images
The Marc Jacobs hats and veils

Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 runway show featured hats, headpieces, and veils that are very reminiscent of the fascinators worn by the British royal family.

2 of 13
image
Getty Images
This Marc Jacobs coat

This flowy Marc Jacobs coat reminds us of the pastel maternity coats Kate Middleton loves.

3 of 13
image
Getty Images
This Michael Kors shorts/blazer combo

Michael Kors showed shorts and blazers, a pre-royal favorite of Meghan Markle's.

4 of 13
image
Getty Images
This white Naersiling coat

This white Naersiling coat is a runway take on Meghan Markle's iconic engagement photo look.

5 of 13
image
Getty Images
This Marc Jacobs raincoat

The yellow raincoat/headscarf combo takes a page from Queen Elizabeth's go-to travel style book.

6 of 13
image
Getty Images
This Marc Jacobs trench coat

A trench coat as a dress? That can't not make us think of Meghan Markle.

7 of 13
image
Getty Images
The C+ Plus Series off-the-shoulder looks

The C+ Plus Series runway show featured multiple off-the-shoulder styles, a look Meghan Markle has favored in her time as a royal.

8 of 13
image
Getty Images
And Gabriela Hearst's off-the-shoulder looks

Off-the-shoulder is going to be big next year.

9 of 13
image
Getty Images
This Maryam Nassir Zadeh pencil skirt

An ultra high-waisted pencil skirt and a belt? That's basically all Meghan Markle wore on Suits.

10 of 13
image
Getty Images
This plaid Maryam Nassir Zadeh suit

Maryam Nassir Zadeh also showed a stunning plaid suit at NYFW 2018. The pattern is a favorite of Kate Middleton's.

11 of 13
image
Getty Images
This navy Calvin Luo

The navy v-neck piece in the Calvin Luo show calls back memories of Meghan Markle's Sentebale Polo look.

12 of 13
image
Getty Images
Marcel Ostertag's canary yellow palette

Marcel Ostertag showed several bright yellow pieces. The shade has been a favorite of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton this year.

13 of 13
image
Getty Images
Calvin Klein's shoulder wraps

Calvin Klein's collection featured wrapped shoulders that reminded us of Meghan's iconic look for her first solo event with the Queen.

