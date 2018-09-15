13 NYFW Looks That *Appear* to Be Inspired by the Royal Family

New York Fashion Week 2018 wrapped up yesterday and several of the looks shown by designers at the annual fashion event looked oddly familiar to fans of the royal family. Here are some NYFW looks that appear to be inspired by the royal family.
Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 runway show featured hats, headpieces, and veils that are very reminiscent of the fascinators worn by the British royal family.
This flowy Marc Jacobs coat reminds us of the pastel maternity coats Kate Middleton loves.
Michael Kors showed shorts and blazers, a pre-royal favorite of Meghan Markle's.
This white Naersiling coat is a runway take on Meghan Markle's iconic engagement photo look.
The yellow raincoat/headscarf combo takes a page from Queen Elizabeth's go-to travel style book.
A trench coat as a dress? That can't not make us think of Meghan Markle.
The C+ Plus Series runway show featured multiple off-the-shoulder styles, a look Meghan Markle has favored in her time as a royal.
Off-the-shoulder is going to be big next year.
An ultra high-waisted pencil skirt and a belt? That's basically all Meghan Markle wore on Suits.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh also showed a stunning plaid suit at NYFW 2018. The pattern is a favorite of Kate Middleton's.
The navy v-neck piece in the Calvin Luo show calls back memories of Meghan Markle's Sentebale Polo look.
Marcel Ostertag showed several bright yellow pieces. The shade has been a favorite of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton this year.
Calvin Klein's collection featured wrapped shoulders that reminded us of Meghan's iconic look for her first solo event with the Queen.