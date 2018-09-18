image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
Variety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
3
You've Been Saying Chrissy Teigen's Name Wrong
image
4
Find The Candidate That Aligns With Your Values
Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Senate Judiciary Committee
5
TIME’S UP Issues Statement on Brett Kavanaugh

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Looked Adorable, Smooshy at the Emmys

An ode to the beautiful couple and their iconic face smooshiness.

image
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

This year's Emmys was full of some truly fantastic moments—there was a proposal! Some funny jokes! Ricky Martin! SANDRA OH!—but the three-hour broadcast didn't capture every single award-worthy point of the night. Please see Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel demonstrating some iconic face smooshiness and exemplary lovey-doviness on the red carpet for reference. Here, an ode to the sweet, maybe-we-should-look-away-but-also-they're-cute-and-wow-I-love-her-dress moments Mr. and Mrs. TimberBiel shared tonight.

1 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Do you see anyone we know?"

"Nope."

"Let's just stand here until...?"

"Yep."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Feel a good, good creepin' up on you, so just dance, dance, dance, mmm mmmm"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Are you singing that Trolls song again?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Do you think they heard me singing?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Wait, did you remember to buy more frozen pizza?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"What do you mean you forgot? WHAT are we going to eat after this thing?!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"CEREAL? Are you JOKING?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Is that... Tiffany Haddish?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Omgahd Justin, you have to ask Tiffany for a pic."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Smile, JT, this will be the front and back of this year's Christmas card. Forget the Italy pics."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Justin, we're taking a pic for Instagram. Are you smiling? Is he smiling?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Can we get one of these wind machines for our house?"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Seriously, what brand of wind machine do they use? And...what brand of mousse do you use? Because your hair isn't moving at ALL."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Is that...?"

"Yes, yes it is."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Hmm...you smell like..."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"PIZZA!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"I love pizza you pizza."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 18
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Getty Images

"Don't move an inch, they're capturing us being an exceptionally beautiful and photogenic couple."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
The Prettiest Jewelry from the Emmys Red Carpet
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Emmys 2018
image Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys
image Darren Criss Won Fiancé of the Year at the Emmys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW Glenn Weiss Just Proposed at the Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Show The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Press Room Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners
image Keri Russell Wore the Sexiest Dress at the Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to the Emmys
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS Issa Rae Hosted a Pre-Emmy Yacht Party This Week
image Tiffan Haddish's Emmys Dress Has a Special Meaning
image The Best Celebrity Instagrams from The 2018 Emmys