Five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, it's still a mystery where the Duke and Duchess traveled for their honeymoon. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are far less likely to keep their vacation plans top secret, but it's still anyone's guess as to where the newlyweds will celebrate being Mr. & Mrs. There are plenty of places, however, the couple won't be traveling to. The princess is a very avid traveler, and naturally she won't vacation in a place she recently visited.

Here, five destinations to cross off Eugenie and Jack's honeymoon list.