Five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, it's still a mystery where the Duke and Duchess traveled for their honeymoon. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are far less likely to keep their vacation plans top secret, but it's still anyone's guess as to where the newlyweds will celebrate being Mr. & Mrs. There are plenty of places, however, the couple won't be traveling to. The princess is a very avid traveler, and naturally she won't vacation in a place she recently visited.
Here, five destinations to cross off Eugenie and Jack's honeymoon list.
Princess Eugenie grew up going to the Swiss Verbier ski resort with her family—including Prince William and Prince Harry. Unless she's feeling pretty nostalgic, it's highly unlikely she and Jack will head to the slopes. Plus, it's not even season. But that's no reason for you miss out on a chance to vacation like a royal later this year...
While Eugenie and Jack love the Amalfi Coast, we're fairly certain they won't be heading here for their honeymoon. Only a few months ago, the couple jetted off to the Italian riviera for a much-needed break from wedding planning. Lots of pasta and wine were consumed, and though it's likely very tempting to go back, they presumably won't return this year.
Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice visited New York City this summer and made a stop at the United Nations. As much as Eugenie loves the city (she lived here for two years), America isn't exactly in the best shape for a...relaxing honeymoon. A sisters' weekend spent shopping and brunching? A much better fit.
Jack proposed to Eugenie after several years of dating while they vacationed at the exclusive Calala Island in Nicaragua in January. Despite how beautiful and romantic it was, they will (naturally) want to reserve the destination as their engagement spot and head somewhere new for their honeymoon.
Princess Beatrice took a girls trip to the Middle East this summer with Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding. Although Eugenie didn't attend, the Duchess of York probably won't head in the same direction as her sister. She will, however, imaginably hit her up for future travel recs; if nothing else, Bea has excellent taste—Jordan did look pretty amazing...