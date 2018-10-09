image
5 Destinations to Cross Off Princess Eugenie's Honeymoon List

image
By Rachel Epstein
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, it's still a mystery where the Duke and Duchess traveled for their honeymoon. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are far less likely to keep their vacation plans top secret, but it's still anyone's guess as to where the newlyweds will celebrate being Mr. & Mrs. There are plenty of places, however, the couple won't be traveling to. The princess is a very avid traveler, and naturally she won't vacation in a place she recently visited.

Here, five destinations to cross off Eugenie and Jack's honeymoon list.

1 Switzerland
Sarah, Duchess of York, with Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, on a Skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland.
Getty ImagesJulian Parker

Princess Eugenie grew up going to the Swiss Verbier ski resort with her family—including Prince William and Prince Harry. Unless she's feeling pretty nostalgic, it's highly unlikely she and Jack will head to the slopes. Plus, it's not even season. But that's no reason for you miss out on a chance to vacation like a royal later this year...

2 Amalfi Coast
View of the town and the seaside in a summer sunset. Positano. Amalfi Coast. Campania. Italy
Getty ImagesREDA&CO

While Eugenie and Jack love the Amalfi Coast, we're fairly certain they won't be heading here for their honeymoon. Only a few months ago, the couple jetted off to the Italian riviera for a much-needed break from wedding planning. Lots of pasta and wine were consumed, and though it's likely very tempting to go back, they presumably won't return this year.

3 New York City
New York tours and attractions: Empire state building in New...
Getty ImagesRoberto Machado Noa

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice visited New York City this summer and made a stop at the United Nations. As much as Eugenie loves the city (she lived here for two years), America isn't exactly in the best shape for a...relaxing honeymoon. A sisters' weekend spent shopping and brunching? A much better fit.

4 Nicaragua
Little Corn Island Off Nicarguan Coast
Getty ImagesNina Raingold

Jack proposed to Eugenie after several years of dating while they vacationed at the exclusive Calala Island in Nicaragua in January. Despite how beautiful and romantic it was, they will (naturally) want to reserve the destination as their engagement spot and head somewhere new for their honeymoon.

5 Jordan
Previews - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016
Getty ImagesBoris Streubel - FIFA

Princess Beatrice took a girls trip to the Middle East this summer with Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding. Although Eugenie didn't attend, the Duchess of York probably won't head in the same direction as her sister. She will, however, imaginably hit her up for future travel recs; if nothing else, Bea has excellent taste—Jordan did look pretty amazing...

