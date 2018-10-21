Believe it or not, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still in their first week of their royal tour. Today, they headed to the 2018 Invictus Games, which includes cycling and sailing competitions injured or sick war veterans participate in. Harry originally created the event, and it's the first place the royal couple made their public debut last year. With a baby on the way, Harry and Meg couldn't look sweeter together a year later. See the cutest photos of the Duke and Duchess cheering on the teams, ahead.