See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cheering on the Teams at the 2018 Invictus Games

They made their first debut as a couple here last year.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Believe it or not, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still in their first week of their royal tour. Today, they headed to the 2018 Invictus Games, which includes cycling and sailing competitions injured or sick war veterans participate in. Harry originally created the event, and it's the first place the royal couple made their public debut last year. With a baby on the way, Harry and Meg couldn't look sweeter together a year later. See the cutest photos of the Duke and Duchess cheering on the teams, ahead.

1 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

2 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

3 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

4 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

5 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

6 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

7 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

8 of 8
image
Getty Images
October 21, 2018

Cheering on sailors on Sydney harbour during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park.

