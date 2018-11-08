If you feel like the royals dominated 2018, you're not wrong. For the first five months of the year, the world scoured the internet to dissect every detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, news broke every time the now-Duchess stepped outside, launching the Meghan Markle effect, a third royal baby, Prince Louis, was born in April, a second royal wedding happened in October, and three days later Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan were expecting their first child right before their 16-day royal tour.

This year may have been a hellscape in America, but at least we have the Brits to thank for distracting us from it. Here, a review of the best, most memorable royal moments of 2018.