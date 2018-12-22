image
These Celebs Are the Most Extra About Christmas on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Instagram

'Tis the season to be jolly and post all kinds of over-the-top Instagrams to prove just how jolly you are. Just like us normals, celebrities love to use social media to show off their holiday cheer—some more than others. Here are the celebrities

1 Reese Witherspoon
2 Jennifer Garner
View this post on Instagram

I take game day seriously. #numberonefan #snowflakesforsnowflakes #americanballettheatre . Thank you to all of the @abtofficial dancers and crew for letting me play along — I was in heaven being with all of you. Even more— I loved every minute of #ABTNutcracker @segerstromarts. @mistyonpointe was the dreamiest Clara. Alabama’s finest, @mbhoven, was the most regal prince. The mice made me laugh, the snowflakes made me dream, the bees made me tired... If you want to feel holiday happiness: find and see your local Nutcracker!! 🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻 . ❤️❤️ @stellaabreradetsky @betsymcb @courtney_shealy @laurencpost @alexbasmagy_diaz @remyyounggg @april_giange ❤️❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

3 Kylie Jenner
4 Chrissy Teigen
5 Katy Perry
6 Mindy Kaling
7 Jessica Alba
8 Gwyneth Paltrow
9 Kate Hudson
10 Katie Holmes
11 John Legend
12 Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram

🎅🏽

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

13 Mariah Carey
View this post on Instagram

I know him! #tbt

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

14 Lucy Hale
15 Cindy Crawford
View this post on Instagram

🎄✅

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

16 Zooey Deschanel
17 Sarah Michelle Gellar
View this post on Instagram

Santa baby, I’ve been an awfully good girl 🎅

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

18 Nina Dobrev
