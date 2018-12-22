'Tis the season to be jolly and post all kinds of over-the-top Instagrams to prove just how jolly you are. Just like us normals, celebrities love to use social media to show off their holiday cheer—some more than others. Here are the celebrities
View this post on Instagram Because everyone needs a festive #WreathWitherspoon... right @MindyKaling!?! 😍❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 19, 2018 at 11:38am PST
View this post on Instagram I take game day seriously. #numberonefan #snowflakesforsnowflakes #americanballettheatre . Thank you to all of the @abtofficial dancers and crew for letting me play along — I was in heaven being with all of you. Even more— I loved every minute of #ABTNutcracker @segerstromarts. @mistyonpointe was the dreamiest Clara. Alabama’s finest, @mbhoven, was the most regal prince. The mice made me laugh, the snowflakes made me dream, the bees made me tired... If you want to feel holiday happiness: find and see your local Nutcracker!! 🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻 . ❤️❤️ @stellaabreradetsky @betsymcb @courtney_shealy @laurencpost @alexbasmagy_diaz @remyyounggg @april_giange ❤️❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Dec 17, 2018 at 1:27pm PST
View this post on Instagram gold is the theme this year ✨ thank you @jeffleatham and team for never failing to make christmas magic happen.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:24pm PST
View this post on Instagram You’re saying you did NOT get two cute babies in your @pamperspure box?! 😍 #pamperspurepartner A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 14, 2018 at 1:24pm PST
View this post on Instagram I smile because on the 25th day of Christmas the Elf on the Shelf will magically move in to storage for a long winters nap 🤫😴 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 17, 2018 at 12:13am PST
View this post on Instagram You can never be overly decorated for the holidays🎄 A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:48am PST
View this post on Instagram So now you know my obsession w coordinated pajamas is a ‘thing’ 😜... and so is this personalized @Shutterfly storybook that features my sweet Hayes! All you have to do is choose a title from one of their many options, enter a few details about your child & voila ✨You get to read a story that’s all about them! Click the link in my bio to check them out & order your own! #Shutterfly #MyShutterfly #sponsored A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Nov 28, 2018 at 5:33pm PST
View this post on Instagram Something sparkly for under the tree @tousjewelry #touspartner #tousgift #tousjewelry #touslovers A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 21, 2018 at 2:02am PST
View this post on Instagram From ours to yours, sending love through the insta-web ❤️Happy Holidays ☃️ (🎥 @swimswammyslippyslappy ) A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 20, 2018 at 7:35am PST
View this post on Instagram Happy Holidays 🎄❄️⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 17, 2018 at 8:00pm PST
View this post on Instagram Your Christmas party playlist is solved! Enjoy the glow of the yule log while listening to my new album #ALegendaryChristmas, link in bio. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 21, 2018 at 12:30pm PST
View this post on Instagram 🎅🏽 A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:28pm PST
View this post on Instagram I know him! #tbt A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2018 at 7:31am PST
View this post on Instagram Christmas flashback to last year. SO EXCITED TO BE HOME, which is the opposite of my face in this. fam I’m almost there. ✈️🎄❤️🛌 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 21, 2018 at 4:19pm PST
View this post on Instagram 🎄✅ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 22, 2018 at 8:01am PST
View this post on Instagram We had the best time on the 2018 very she & him Christmas party tour! Thank you to all who came out, our awesome band and crew, and of course our amazing audiences in LA, SF, and ATX. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!🎄 A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Dec 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PST
View this post on Instagram Santa baby, I’ve been an awfully good girl 🎅 A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 19, 2018 at 12:04pm PST
View this post on Instagram Tis the season. It’s that time of year.. ☃️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 21, 2018 at 6:55pm PST
