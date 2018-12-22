View this post on Instagram

I take game day seriously. #numberonefan #snowflakesforsnowflakes #americanballettheatre . Thank you to all of the @abtofficial dancers and crew for letting me play along — I was in heaven being with all of you. Even more— I loved every minute of #ABTNutcracker @segerstromarts. @mistyonpointe was the dreamiest Clara. Alabama’s finest, @mbhoven, was the most regal prince. The mice made me laugh, the snowflakes made me dream, the bees made me tired... If you want to feel holiday happiness: find and see your local Nutcracker!! 🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻 . ❤️❤️ @stellaabreradetsky @betsymcb @courtney_shealy @laurencpost @alexbasmagy_diaz @remyyounggg @april_giange ❤️❤️