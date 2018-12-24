After literally years of being engaged and their fair share of ups and downs (including a years-long break from being together at all), Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married. The longtime couple tied the knot in a quiet, DIY ceremony at home Sunday night, if the very wedding-like pictures on their close surfer friend, Conrad Carr's, Instagram Story. In the photos, Miley and Liam can be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder, white gown and smart suit, respectively, and cutting a two-tiered wedding cake. Liam's famous brothers, Chris "Thor" Hemsworth and Luke "Head Security Guy from Westworld" Hemsworth, can also be seen dancing and having an Aussie-style good time at the intimate affair.
Even though Miley and Liam have been engaged for ages, the wedding itself is a surprise for many, who didn't realize the couple was actively planning their trip down the aisle. But, maybe we all should have. Here are all the clues you might have missed that Miley and Liam were planning to do the damn thing before 2019.
December 20, 2018: There's gossip about a secret wedding.
Gossip from unnamed sources has been wrong about Miley and Liam so many times, no one can be blamed for ignoring the round of gossip that hit late last week, but it did turn out to be at least partially right. The source claimed the wedding would happen in Australia, on a beach, which wasn't true, but it did happen.
"She and Liam feel like their engagement has gone on forever and they both decided, at the same time, it was time to wed already," the source said.
December 18, 2018: Miley brags that Liam is the total, um, package.
Miley and Liam haven't typically been shy about sharing how much they love each other, but Miley took things to an "this guy is so perfect, I'm about to put a ring on it and lock it down forever" level last week, when she commented on a meme about finding a perfect man.
According to the meme, no man has all of the following: good dick game, empathy, a height above 5'9, no hoes, and common sense.
According Miley, Liam does.
December 17, 2018: Miley posts this picture.
I'm not sure exactly what it is about the caption-less pic, but something about how calm and comfortable Miley and Liam are in this picture seems, in retrospect, to say, "We're getting married in less than a week and we feel super chill and amazing about it."
December 17, 2018: Liam tags along for Miley's 'SNL' gig.
Miley and Liam have always been supportive of each other's careers, but they made a point to prioritize time together when Miley traveled to New York City this month to perform on Saturday Night Live. Liam traveled with her and she even shared a paparazzi shot of them on a "hot date" in the city. Since distance and busy schedules played a big role in their breakup back in the day, this reads like a clear sign that they're committed to putting their love before everything else.
December 12, 2018: Miley calls Liam her "survival partner."
Another clue that the Woolsey Fire was key in making Miley and Liam realize they were ready to walk down the aisle? During an interview on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show, Miley called Liam her "survival partner," which is just about the biggest, "Wow, this is the person I'm ready to commit my life to with a legal contract" kind of statement you could make.
“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she explained. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible—he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”
December 10, 2018: Miley is very cryptic about what she wants for Christmas.
During an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's Radio Andy earlier this month, Miley was asked about what she wanted for Christmas. The singer was cryptic in a way that now seems like a clear hint about her pre-Christmas wedding.
"We can't talk about that on the show," she told Cohen, "but I'll be getting it, don't worry."
November 27, 2018: A source close to Miley and Liam says they talk about a wedding and kids "all the time."
Just a few short weeks ago, a source described as close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they talked about a wedding "all the time" and already called each other husband and wife.
The source also said they were in no rush to get married and that they laughed at the idea of a "secret wedding," so, you know, red herrings.
"Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together," the source said. "They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh...They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush."
November 23, 2018: Liam gets super gushy about Miley on Instagram.
In honor of Miley's birthday in late November, Liam posted a tribute to his love in which he called her his "sweet girl" and said she's "more precious than ever." In the accompanying photo, Miley is surrounded by balloons, a bit of decor that also played a key role in their surprise wedding.
"So thankful to have you in my life. ❤️," he added in the caption.
November 13, 2018: Liam talks about rebuilding on love after the California wildfires.
In mid-November, after the California wildfires claimed Miley and Liam's Malibu home, the actor posted a tribute to his community that may have also doubled as a clue that he and Miley were starting to think marriage. In the post, Liam wrote that all that was left of his home was love. He and Miley married at home, taking the steps to rebuild their life on that love. Powerful symbolism (if it was intentional, at least).