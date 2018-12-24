November 27, 2018: A source close to Miley and Liam says they talk about a wedding and kids "all the time."

The source also said they were in no rush to get married and that they laughed at the idea of a "secret wedding," so, you know, red herrings.

"Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together," the source said. "They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all he time and their friends laugh...They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush."