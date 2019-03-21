Summer is approaching, and that means warm weather, vacation Instagram envy, and blockbuster movies. The summer 2019 slate of movies is about as epic as a summer at the movies has ever been. Here's a guide to all of the most anticipated movies coming out this summer, complete with a ranking of how desperately you need to see them—from 🍿 (you won't regret waiting for Netflix) to 🍿🍿🍿🍿 (you will literally not be able to talk to anyone for weeks if you don't see it).
1
'Dark Phoenix'
Release date: June 7
Starring: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿🍿
Sophie Turner will be fresh off the end of Game of Thrones, and who won't want to see Sansa Stark kick some mutant ass after that, no matter who ends up on the Iron Throne?
2
'The Lion King'
Release date: July 19
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿🍿
Of all the Disney live-action remakes, this one might be the most anticipated of all (even though it isn't technically live-action). Skip at your own risk.
3
'Men in Black: International'
Release date: June 14
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Les Twins, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿
This one isn't getting Marvel levels of buzz, but it is a perfect vehicle for the buddy cop chemistry of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, so you won't regret checking it out.
4
'Toy Story 4'
Release date: June 21
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿🍿
Prepare to have your childhood ruined yet again—and for everyone you know to be talking about it. Toy Story 4 is supposed to be even more emotional than Toy Story 3.
5
'Shaft'
Release date: June 14
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Method Man, and Richard Roundtree.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿
This movie is a sequel to the 2000 movie of the same name and, if you loved that one (or if you just love everything Samuel L. Jackson does), you should absolutely put this Shaft on your list.
6
'The Secret Life of Pets 2'
Release date: June 7
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, Chris Renaud, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿
Unless you have kids or nieces and nephews, you'll probably get by skipping this one. If anyone asks, just say you thought Patton Oswalt was better as Max than Louis C.K.
7
'Child's Play'
Release date: June 21
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
Horror reboots can be meh, but look at It. The FOMO vibes could go either way, TBH.
8
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Release date: July 26
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and Bruce Dern.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿
This movie has a lot going for it, buzz-wise, and their names are Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and a little indie writer/director named Quentin Tarantino.
9
'Yesterday'
Release date: June 28
Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and Ed Sheeran.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
This British comedy isn't going to be the biggest blockbuster of the summer, but you should still try to see it on premise alone. It's about a struggling musician who wakes up one morning to find that he's the only person alive who remembers The Beatles—and proceeds to become massively famous plagiarizing them.
10
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Release date: July 5
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿🍿
Yes, it's the 8th Spider-Man movie in less than two decades, but people will still be talking about it nonstop. Plus, it will be the first Marvel movie set in a post-End Game world.
11
'Stuber'
Release date: July 12
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, and Mira Sorvino.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
This action-comedy debuted at SXSW and stars Kumail Nanjiani as an Uber driver named Stu who gets caught up in a hunt for terrorists and has to save the day while maintaining his driver rating. It probably won't make a billion dollars, but it's Kumail Nanjiani and it sounds funny AF.
12
'The Boy 2'
Release date: July 26
Starring: Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿
This horror sequel might not make the biggest splash, but it does star Katie Holmes, which makes it worth putting on your radar at least.
13
'Dora the Explorer'
Release date: August 2
Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Temuera Morrison, and Benicio del Toro.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
It's a live-action version of the kids' show. Admit it, you're curious.
14
'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'
Release date: August 2
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿🍿
The Fast & Furious movies make billions, so yeah, you should probably see it if you care about things like the cultural conversation.
15
'The New Mutants'
Release date: August 2
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿🍿
If you like X-Men movies, but always thought they could be a lot, well, scarier, then New Mutants is your superhero movie.
16
'Artemis Fowl'
Release date: August 9
Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, and Judi Dench.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
Disney is giving this popular middle grade book series the big budget, big screen treatment, but only time will tell if it becomes the next Harry Potter.
17
'Where'd You Go Bernadette?'
Release date: August 9
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoë Chao, and Laurence Fishburne.
How much FOMO you'll feel if you skip it: 🍿🍿
All of your book club friends will be talking about it, which means the conversation will be good.