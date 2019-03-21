Summer is approaching, and that means warm weather, vacation Instagram envy, and blockbuster movies. The summer 2019 slate of movies is about as epic as a summer at the movies has ever been. Here's a guide to all of the most anticipated movies coming out this summer, complete with a ranking of how desperately you need to see them—from 🍿 (you won't regret waiting for Netflix) to 🍿🍿🍿🍿 (you will literally not be able to talk to anyone for weeks if you don't see it).