Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time. The Duke and Duchess decided not to follow royal tradition and spent the first couple days in private with their baby, which makes it even more exciting to finally see a glimpse of the royal bb. We got our first look at Baby Sussex on May 8th, after which Queen Elizabeth is now the first to meet the new royal addition. Reportedly the couple is working on choosing a name as we speak.
See every single photo of the newest little royal, ahead.
Meghan and Harry walk to greet reporters and photographers with their little bundle of joy.
The new parents look overjoyed (and a little tired)!
The happy parents officially present Baby Sussex.
Another look at the "good-natured" little one taking a quick sleep.
Meghan can not even handle the cuteness (SAME).
The announcement was indoors because it was chilly and rainy outside.
Meghan takes a quick, adoring peek at her son.
The happy couple is over the moon at their little family of three.
So...much...snuggling.
"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm.”
The couple share a laugh (maybe over how little sleep they've gotten?).
“He’s really got a little bit of facial hair as well,” Prince Harry joked. Seriously, though. Adorable!!
Harry gazes adoringly at his wife before the couple head back inside to meet with the Queen.
So long for now, you three!