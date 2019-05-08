Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time. The Duke and Duchess decided not to follow royal tradition and spent the first couple days in private with their baby, which makes it even more exciting to finally see a glimpse of the royal bb. We got our first look at Baby Sussex on May 8th, after which Queen Elizabeth is now the first to meet the new royal addition. Reportedly the couple is working on choosing a name as we speak.

See every single photo of the newest little royal, ahead.