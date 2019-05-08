image
See Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

By Rachel Epstein and Katherine J. Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images

Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time. The Duke and Duchess decided not to follow royal tradition and spent the first couple days in private with their baby, which makes it even more exciting to finally see a glimpse of the royal bb. We got our first look at Baby Sussex on May 8th, after which Queen Elizabeth is now the first to meet the new royal addition. Reportedly the couple is working on choosing a name as we speak.

See every single photo of the newest little royal, ahead.

1 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

Meghan and Harry walk to greet reporters and photographers with their little bundle of joy.

2 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

The new parents look overjoyed (and a little tired)!

3 of 14
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

The happy parents officially present Baby Sussex.

4 of 14
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

Another look at the "good-natured" little one taking a quick sleep.

5 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

Meghan can not even handle the cuteness (SAME).

6 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKI /Getty Images
May 8, 2019

The announcement was indoors because it was chilly and rainy outside.

7 of 14
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

Meghan takes a quick, adoring peek at her son.

8 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

The happy couple is over the moon at their little family of three.

9 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

So...much...snuggling.

10 of 14
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm.”

11 of 14
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

The couple share a laugh (maybe over how little sleep they've gotten?).

12 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

“He’s really got a little bit of facial hair as well,” Prince Harry joked. Seriously, though. Adorable!!

13 of 14
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
May 8, 2019

Harry gazes adoringly at his wife before the couple head back inside to meet with the Queen.

14 of 14
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
May 8, 2019

So long for now, you three!

