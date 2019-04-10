Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait.
We've all gotten to know and love the friendship between Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, which at this point is over a decade old. The girls have literally grown up on Game of Thrones, and every time they come together to promote the show, travel together, attend events, or just plain hang out, they give the rest of the world friend-envy. They're pals on-set, in real life, and on social media—truly BFF goals. Williams will even be one of Turner's maids of honor at her wedding to Joe Jonas.
Here's the chronology of their entire epic friendship, from their first press photos all the way to their very last GoT tour. For the sake of everyone, let's hope the two pals continue being an iconic duo well beyond the finale.
Ohmygosh, look at how YOUNG they both are! I mean, it makes sense—this was over seven years ago at this point, and the two were cast a decade ago—but it really goes to show that the two girls have truly grown up together. This was at the DVD launch of the first season.
The two even travel together! This was at LAX, with Maisie smiling for the cameras and Sophie doing a very modelesque hair flip (already working her best angles, love it.)
And the friends are ALWAYS ready to goof around and have a good laugh, in this case at a GoT Los Angeles premiere. I think Maisie is supposed to be Sansa?
You can tell the girls are starting to come into their own, fashion-wise, and they're giving "good face" to the cameras. This was a non-GoT event: the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 Christian Siriano private dinner and after party. So they've become fashion mavens together, too.
But, of course, the two can't help but smile when they're together. This was the New York GoT Season 4 premiere, and I have so much hair envy of the both of them.
Maisie and Sophie play video games together at the Nintendo Lounge on the TV Guide Magazine Yacht at Comic-Con (are they playing a GoT game? Who's winning??).
Honestly, I would kill to be a fly on the wall for this convo. The BFFs share a secret laugh during the after party for HBO's GoT Season 5 (is it about Jon Snow? Tell me!!).
At Comic-Con in San Diego, Maisie shows off her nametag, which is a clever GoT reference, and Sophie attempts to...eat her friend's hair? I dunno.
Maisie and Sophie have featured on each other's social media for a loooooong time. Their IRL chemistry (i.e., they're not just happy to do appearances together) is so strong.
Makin' moves! At this point, Maisie and Sophie are embracing their edgier style at the HBO 2015 Emmy after party. Also, the show had really hit its stride, and both girls had become household names.
At the GoT Season 6 premiere TCL Chinese Theatre, Sansa gets sweetly handsy with her friend (hey, maybe she's trying to help her with her strapless bra. That's friendship!).
Coordinated, silly-sweet-naughty Halloween costumes? Yes please! (I think they're R-rated scouts??) Either way, I'm here for the coordination and silliness.
Either before or after the BAFTA Tea Party (they're still wearing their outfits, lol), the two snuggle up together. I mean. Just check that adoring look they're giving each other.
You know what a BFF does? A BFF helps you wrangle your train. Sophie was more than happy to help Maisie avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
At a SXSW 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones,' the two snuggle up close—you can never break up the Stark girls, no matter how hard you try.
At the same event, Maisie gives a smirk to Sophie, who mimes something to her BFF (some kind of inside joke, probably). The drinky drinky motion? I dunno.
Sophie and Maisie are both supportive of each other's significant others, too. Here, Maisie's with Sophie and her boyfriend Ollie Jackson, and she captioned the photo, "my husband and my wife." Bawww.
They're even each other's wedding dates! In this case, they were headed to GoT costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding—in fabulous glasses, no less—so it was a reunion of costars and friends.
They're even on magazine covers together. That's how iconic their friendship is. Here they pose for Glamour UK, showing off some very non-GoT hairstyles now. “People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know,” Turner says. “She’s my drug. I’ve got an addiction to Maisie Williams.”
Plus, they gave a dual interview to Rolling Stone. From the moment they read for the part, Sophie said, "We were pretty much best friends from that second on.”
As they do their last big promotional push (this is an appearance at Good Morning America) they genuinely seem to delight in each other's company the more they spend time together. It's no coincidence Maisie is one of Sophie's maids of honor.
They're in the final stretch of the show—this is at the GoT Season 8 NY Premiere—but their love continues strong. Maisie says she's the luckiest girl in the world. "She's my best friend. I mean like, who else gets to go to work with their best friend?"