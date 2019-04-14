Every year, a slew of celebrities flock to Indio, California for their annual pilgrimage to Coachella. This year is no exception. Here, we gather the best Instagram posts from celebrities at the annual music festival to save you some scrolling.
View this post on Instagram Coachella for the night with T A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:38am PDT
View this post on Instagram back! 🌞🌵🌅 day one A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 13, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Bubble gum 🌸 A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Apr 13, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT
View this post on Instagram 🧡🌞🧡#hugyowife #ugglife @ugg (swipe for vids of @tommy.dorfman and I synchronized candle dancing - we do weddings and batmitzvahs pls inquire below) A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 12, 2019 at 10:45am PDT
View this post on Instagram 🤗 loving these braids done by @braidedbytee @hairareus A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Apr 12, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT
View this post on Instagram readyyyy to partyyyyy A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:21pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I was trying to mimic the ride behind me but then got dizzy after this pic... 🤪✌🏽 @revolve #revolvefestival #revolvepartner A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:10pm PDT
View this post on Instagram @stellahudgens ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 13, 2019 at 10:15am PDT
View this post on Instagram Last night at COACHELLA!! Thank you @djsnake for bringing us out .I want to express how much love I have for @ozuna @selenagomez @djsnakes !They are the humblest sweetest people ever and when you meet them and vibe it shows . A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Apr 13, 2019 at 7:10pm PDT
View this post on Instagram #RevolveFestival today🌻 @revolve A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 13, 2019 at 6:24pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Ready to slay #Coachella. 🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 12, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Coachellaaaaa ... 🌈✨🎡🎉 Gal Goddesses takeover ☽❍☾ #coachella2019 📸 @ingefonteyne A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:40am PDT
View this post on Instagram 🌴 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT
View this post on Instagram 1975 was my fave. See u at our decked out party tonight 😍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:05am PDT
View this post on Instagram [#ad] #summerwatermelon vibes @ciroc 🍉 #cirocthesummer A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Moments before stepping in an ant hill 🐜 A post shared by Sara Dinkin (@saradinkin) on Apr 12, 2019 at 6:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Day 2 in @majorelle_collection ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@revolve #revolvefestival A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 13, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Take me to the desert 🌵#coachella2019 A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Apr 11, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT
View this post on Instagram @virgilabloh A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 13, 2019 at 7:12pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I am beyond excited to take you inside the @sephora Beauty Lounge at this year’s #ZOEasis event with @thezoereport ✨Head to my story to see more of the incredible activations and major glam festival moments happening now! XoRZ A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT
View this post on Instagram go check out the @googlepixel x @childishgambino art installation! coolest vibe at @coachella! It's a trip 🤩 #teampixel #ad A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Apr 13, 2019 at 6:14pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Visiting Guava Island 🌴 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Apr 12, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Apr 13, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Tankies for having me 🌸@revolve 🌸 #revolvefestival A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:14pm PDT
View this post on Instagram d&m at h&m #ad @hm_man #HMxMe #HMFestival A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Apr 13, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Desert Shrimp A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 12, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT
View this post on Instagram <❤️> A post shared by ∴ The Main Maenad ∴ (@willowsmith) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Partnering up with @wildspiritfragrances - I love the light hints of musk in the #Driftwood scent. AND I REEEALLY LOVE #wildspiritfragrances ‘ beautiful message: “A Wild Spirit is an essence that lives inside all of us. It’s to be true to you. It’s celebrating your individuality by embracing your authentic unique self. It’s to positively advocate your perfectly imperfect attributes that make you special.” A post shared by AnnaLynne McCord (@theannalynnemccord) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Chillin with nice people during #coachella2019 #zoeaesis 💖 wearing my fav @thekooples @HayleyElsasser fashions! #pink #love A post shared by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:13am PDT
View this post on Instagram Doin the damn thing out here in the desert 🌵😏 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson (@kendrawilkinson) on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT
