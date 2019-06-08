See Every Photo From Trooping the Colour 2019

Every year, the royal family attends the Trooping the Colour celebration to honor the Queen's birthday. To royal fans' surprise, even though Meghan Markle is on maternity leave, she attended the annual event with Prince Harry alongside your royal faves Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and more to celebrate QE2. See every single photo from the day of festivities, ahead.
The Queen arrives to her birthday celebration.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in their iconic fascinators.
Kate looking like a ray of sunshine.
Meghan with the soft smile.
All smiles here!
The new parents, Meghan and Harry.
The Queen arrives for her birthday celebration.
Duchess Camilla waves to the crowd.
Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton look out towards the crowd.
Meghan and Harry wave to the crowd.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middelton, and Duchess Camilla arrive in a carriage together.
Kate and William arrive in the car together.
Members of the Welsh Trooping the Colour guards.