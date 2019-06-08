image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Body Shimmers You Need This Summer
image
2
13 Ultra-Comfortable Flats That Still Look Cute
image
3
The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image
4
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
image
5
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

See Every Photo From Trooping the Colour 2019

image
By Rachel Epstein
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images

Every year, the royal family attends the Trooping the Colour celebration to honor the Queen's birthday. To royal fans' surprise, even though Meghan Markle is on maternity leave, she attended the annual event with Prince Harry alongside your royal faves Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and more to celebrate QE2. See every single photo from the day of festivities, ahead.

1 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Karwai TangGetty Images

The Queen arrives to her birthday celebration.

2 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Mark CuthbertGetty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in their iconic fascinators.

3 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Kate looking like a ray of sunshine.

4 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Meghan with the soft smile.

5 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images

All smiles here!

6 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images

The new parents, Meghan and Harry.

7 of 13
Trooping the Colour
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images

The Queen arrives for her birthday celebration.

8 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images

Duchess Camilla waves to the crowd.

9 of 13
Trooping the Colour
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images

Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton look out towards the crowd.

10 of 13
Trooping the Colour
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

Meghan and Harry wave to the crowd.

11 of 13
Trooping the Colour
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middelton, and Duchess Camilla arrive in a carriage together.

12 of 13
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

Kate and William arrive in the car together.

13 of 13
Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Members of the Welsh Trooping the Colour guards.

Next
Trooping the Colour Photos Through the Years
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Trooping The Colour 2019 Why Archie Is Missing From Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour See Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Outfit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Trooping the Colour Kate Middleton Wears a Cheery Yellow Outfit
image The Meaning Behind QE2's Diamond Birthday Brooch
image Melania Trump Channels Meghan Markle With Her Hat
image Plot Twist: The Queen Has Two Birthdays
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns One Month Today
image
29 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
image Trump Has Now Decided That Meghan Is "Very Nice"
image Kate Middleton Makes Sweet Gesture at Trump Dinner