image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Arrive at Wimbledon
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 12 Edition
image
3
Carrie Fisher's Marie Is the Best Rom-Com BFF Ever
image
4
The $120,000 Couple Who Are Building a Future
image
5
#HotGirlSummer, Explained

Every Single Picture of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Having the Best Time at Wimbledon

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
Karwai TangGetty Images

On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stepped out together (along with a surprise appearance by Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton) to attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships at Wimbledon. Kate and Meghan are both avid tennis fans (tennis is one of Kate's royal patronages and Meghan is close friends with tennis superstar Serena Williams) and the outing also marked a special anniversary for the duchesses. Almost exactly a year ago, on July 14, 2018, Kate and Meghan made their first solo appearance together—also at Wimbledon.

Now, a year later, Kate and Meghan are regularly plagued with rumors that they're "feuding," in spite of plenty of evidence to the contrary. Today's outing offers up yet more such evidence, since Kate and Meghan looked nothing short of thrilled to be spending a day together. Here's every photo of Kate and Meghan (and Pippa) living their best, feud-free life at Wimbledon.

1 of 46
image
Getty Images
2 of 46
image
Getty Images
3 of 46
image
Getty Images
4 of 46
image
Getty Images
5 of 46
image
Getty Images
6 of 46
image
Getty Images
7 of 46
image
Getty Images
8 of 46
image
Getty Images
9 of 46
image
Getty Images
10 of 46
image
Getty Images
11 of 46
image
Getty Images
12 of 46
image
Getty Images
13 of 46
image
Getty Images
14 of 46
image
Getty Images
15 of 46
image
Getty Images
16 of 46
image
Getty Images
17 of 46
image
Getty Images
18 of 46
image
Getty Images
19 of 46
image
Getty Images
20 of 46
image
Getty Images
21 of 46
image
Getty Images
22 of 46
image
Getty Images
23 of 46
image
Getty Images
24 of 46
image
Getty Images
25 of 46
image
Getty Images
26 of 46
image
Getty Images
27 of 46
image
Getty Images
28 of 46
image
Getty Images
29 of 46
image
Getty Images
30 of 46
image
Getty Images
Next
32 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle's Privacy Was Invaded at Wimbledon
image Serena Williams Shuts Down Meghan Markle Criticism
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Pippa Middleton Wears a Pretty Yellow Wrap Dress
image Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid
image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 Wimbledon Look
image Meghan Markle's 2019 Wimbledon Style
image Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Arrive at Wimbledon
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Every Cute Moment From the Royal Polo Match
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Meghan Markle & Archie Make an Appearance at Polo
King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Kate and Louis Go Out to Support William