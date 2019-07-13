On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stepped out together (along with a surprise appearance by Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton) to attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships at Wimbledon. Kate and Meghan are both avid tennis fans (tennis is one of Kate's royal patronages and Meghan is close friends with tennis superstar Serena Williams) and the outing also marked a special anniversary for the duchesses. Almost exactly a year ago, on July 14, 2018, Kate and Meghan made their first solo appearance together—also at Wimbledon.

Now, a year later, Kate and Meghan are regularly plagued with rumors that they're "feuding," in spite of plenty of evidence to the contrary. Today's outing offers up yet more such evidence, since Kate and Meghan looked nothing short of thrilled to be spending a day together. Here's every photo of Kate and Meghan (and Pippa) living their best, feud-free life at Wimbledon.