Editors handpick every product that we feature.

Meghan Markle's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

She has an unforgettable style.

By Andrea Zendejas
good morning america 42020 meghan markle on good morning america framegrab photo by abc newsframe grab via getty images meghan markle
ABC NewsGetty Images

commonwealth day service 2020
Karwai TangGetty Images
1 of 37
March 9, 2020

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with all of the royal family. Meghan is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress and carrying a Gabriela Hearst Demi bag; she's also wearing Birks earrings and Aquazzura heels.

the duchess of sussex visits the robert clack upper school in dagenham
WPA PoolGetty Images
2 of 37
March 8, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex visits the Robert Clack School for International Women's Day. Meghan is wearing a ME+EM jacket, a Cuyana T-shirt, a Rejina Pyo bag, and Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

the duke and duchess of sussex attend mountbatten music festival
Karwai TangGetty Images
3 of 37
March 7, 2020

Meghan arrives with Prince Harry at the Mountbatten Music Festival. She is wearing a Safiyaa dress, Simone Rocha earrings, and a Manolo Blahnik clutch.

the duke and duchess of sussex attend the endeavour fund awards
Karwai TangGetty Images
4 of 37
March 5, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive to the Endeavour Fund Awards. The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a blue tonal look in a Victoria Beckham pencil dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, a Jessica McCormack bracelet, and a Stella McCartney clutch.

the duke and duchess of sussex visit canada house
Chris JacksonGetty Images
5 of 37
January 7, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Canada House in London for their first 2020 appearance. She is seen wearing a Reiss Coat, Massimo Dutti turtleneck and skirt, and Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.

the queen and members of the royal family attend the annual royal british legion festival of remembrance
Chris JacksonGetty Images
6 of 37
November 9, 2019

Meghan steps out in a bespoke Erdem dress, her favorite Aquazzura heels, and Jessica McCormack earrings, for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

members of the royal family attend the 91st field of remembrance at westminster abbey
Karwai TangGetty Images
7 of 37
November 7, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. She wore a Sentaler coat, a Phillip Treacy hat, Tamara Mellon boots, and Dents gloves.

the duke duchess of sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the queens commonwealth trust
WPA PoolGetty Images
8 of 37
October 25, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a panel discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Meghan is wearing a monochromatic look in a Joseph sweater, a Hugo Boss leather skirt, Sarah Flint pumps, and Emily Mortimer stud earrings.

the duchess of sussex attends the one young world summit opening ceremony
Samir HusseinGetty Images
9 of 37
October 22, 2019

Meghan Markle arrives to the One Young World Summit in an Aritzia dress paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps.

the duke and duchess of sussex attend wellchild awards
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
10 of 37
October 15, 2019

Meghan Markle recycles her engagement dress to WellChild Awards, a charity for seriously ill children and their families. She pairs her P.A.R.O.S.H. dress with a Sentaler coat and Montunas bag.

the duke and duchess of sussex visit johannesburg day two
Samir HusseinGetty Images
11 of 37
October 2, 2019

For a South African engagement to visit the Youth Employment Services in South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex steps out in Hannah Lavery shirt dress, Madewell earrings, and Stuart Weitzman pumps.

the duke duchess of sussex visit south africa
Karwai TangGetty Images
12 of 37
September 30, 2019

Meghan Markle steps out during a visit to Monwabisi Beach with Prince Harry. She paired her Madewell denim jacket with Brother Vellies Huarache sandals.

the duke duchess of sussex visit south africa
Samir HusseinGetty Images
13 of 37
September 25, 2019

During the royal tour in South African, Meghan wore an Everlane black jumpsuit and Gas Bijoux gold statement earrings.

the duke duchess of sussex visit south africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
14 of 37
September 25, 2019

Meghan and Archie step out for Archie's first royal engagement during the tour in South Africa. She wore a Club Monaco dress and a pair of Jennifer Meyer turquoise earrings.

the duke and duchess of sussex visit south africa
Chris JacksonGetty Images
15 of 37
September 24, 2019

Meghan chose a Staud dress, Cuyana scarf and Sam Edelman flats for the visit at Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with Prince Harry.

the duke duchess of sussex visit south africa
Samir HusseinGetty Images
16 of 37
September 23, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit District 6 Museum in Cape Town, South Africa. Meghan wore a Veronica Beard blue button-down dress and Castañer espadrilles.

the duchess of sussex launches smart works capsule collection
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
17 of 37
September 12, 2019

The Duchess Of Sussex attends the launch of the Smart Works Capsule Collection, while wearing a Misha Nonoo button-down and wearing butterfly earrings and a cuff that once belonged to Princess Diana.

"the lion king" european premiere red carpet arrivals
Mike MarslandGetty Images
18 of 37
July 14, 2019

The Duke and Duchess walk the red carpet for the Lion King premiere in London. Meghan wears a Jason Wu dress and Nikos Koulis earrings with a Gucci clutch.

celebrities attend wimbledon 2019
Karwai TangGetty Images
19 of 37
July 13, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys Wimbledon in her Le Specs sunglasses and Jennifer Meyer earrings.

celebrities attend wimbledon 2019
Karwai TangGetty Images
20 of 37
July 4, 2019

Meghan Markle attends Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams. She wore her L'Agence blazer and Finlay sunglasses, and a delicate necklace with an A for Archie.

trooping the colour 2019
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
21 of 37
June 8, 2019

Meghan Markle steps out for her first royal appearance since giving birth. She attends the 2019 Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry in a Givenchy dress and hat by Noelle Stewart.

the duke duchess of sussex pose with their newborn son
WPA PoolGetty Images
22 of 37
May 8, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex present their baby, Archie, to the world. She wears a Wales Bonner trench coat dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Jennifer Meyer necklace.

the duke and duchess of sussex sign a book of condolence at new zealand house
WPA PoolGetty Images
23 of 37
March 19, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at New Zealand House in London to pay tribute to the victims of the New Zealand terrorist attacks. Meghan wears a vintage black cape, Gucci clutch and Aquazzura black cut-out pumps.

commonwealth day 2019
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
24 of 37
March 11, 2019

Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham dress, coat, clutch, and shoes to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

the duke and duchess of sussex attend a commonwealth day youth event at canada house
Samir HusseinGetty Images
25 of 37
March 11, 2019

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House. The Duchess wore a Erdem set, Givenchy clutch, Aquazzura heels, and Birks earrings.

the duchess of sussex joins an international women's day panel discussion
Karwai TangGetty Images
26 of 37
March 8, 2019

Meghan wore a Reiss printed dress, an Alexander McQueen blazer, a Stella McCartney clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps to the International Women's Day panel discussion.

the duke and duchess of sussex visit morocco
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
27 of 37
February 24, 2019

The Duchess Of Sussex wore Dior head to toe and Birks earrings while visiting Morocco.

duke and duchess of sussex visit to morocco day 2
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
28 of 37
February 24, 2019

The Duke and Duchess arrive to the "Education For All" boarding house in Atlas Mountains in Morocco. Meghan wore an Alice and Olivia blazer and Birdies slippers.

the duke and duchess of sussex visit morocco
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
29 of 37
February 23, 2019

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex visit Morocco. Meghan wore a Valentino dress, a Valentino clutch, and Gianvito Rossi gloves and pumps to meet the Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan.

celebrity sightings in new york city february 20, 2019
Adrian EdwardsGetty Images
30 of 37
February 20, 2019

Meghan arrives at The Mark Hotel in New York City. She is seen wearing Cuyana Bag, a Jennifer Meyer necklace, and Adidas sneakers.

