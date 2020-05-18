Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Meghan Markle's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
She has an unforgettable style.
Meghan and Prince Harry attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with all of the royal family. Meghan is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress and carrying a Gabriela Hearst Demi bag; she's also wearing Birks earrings and Aquazzura heels.
The Duchess of Sussex visits the Robert Clack School for International Women's Day. Meghan is wearing a ME+EM jacket, a Cuyana T-shirt, a Rejina Pyo bag, and Jennifer Chamandi pumps.
Meghan arrives with Prince Harry at the Mountbatten Music Festival. She is wearing a Safiyaa dress, Simone Rocha earrings, and a Manolo Blahnik clutch.
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive to the Endeavour Fund Awards. The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a blue tonal look in a Victoria Beckham pencil dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, a Jessica McCormack bracelet, and a Stella McCartney clutch.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Canada House in London for their first 2020 appearance. She is seen wearing a Reiss Coat, Massimo Dutti turtleneck and skirt, and Jimmy Choo Romy pumps.
Meghan steps out in a bespoke Erdem dress, her favorite Aquazzura heels, and Jessica McCormack earrings, for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. She wore a Sentaler coat, a Phillip Treacy hat, Tamara Mellon boots, and Dents gloves.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a panel discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Meghan is wearing a monochromatic look in a Joseph sweater, a Hugo Boss leather skirt, Sarah Flint pumps, and Emily Mortimer stud earrings.
Meghan Markle arrives to the One Young World Summit in an Aritzia dress paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Meghan Markle recycles her engagement dress to WellChild Awards, a charity for seriously ill children and their families. She pairs her P.A.R.O.S.H. dress with a Sentaler coat and Montunas bag.
For a South African engagement to visit the Youth Employment Services in South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex steps out in Hannah Lavery shirt dress, Madewell earrings, and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
Meghan Markle steps out during a visit to Monwabisi Beach with Prince Harry. She paired her Madewell denim jacket with Brother Vellies Huarache sandals.
During the royal tour in South African, Meghan wore an Everlane black jumpsuit and Gas Bijoux gold statement earrings.
Meghan and Archie step out for Archie's first royal engagement during the tour in South Africa. She wore a Club Monaco dress and a pair of Jennifer Meyer turquoise earrings.
Meghan chose a Staud dress, Cuyana scarf and Sam Edelman flats for the visit at Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit District 6 Museum in Cape Town, South Africa. Meghan wore a Veronica Beard blue button-down dress and Castañer espadrilles.
The Duchess Of Sussex attends the launch of the Smart Works Capsule Collection, while wearing a Misha Nonoo button-down and wearing butterfly earrings and a cuff that once belonged to Princess Diana.
The Duke and Duchess walk the red carpet for the Lion King premiere in London. Meghan wears a Jason Wu dress and Nikos Koulis earrings with a Gucci clutch.
The Duchess of Sussex enjoys Wimbledon in her Le Specs sunglasses and Jennifer Meyer earrings.
Meghan Markle attends Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams. She wore her L'Agence blazer and Finlay sunglasses, and a delicate necklace with an A for Archie.
Meghan Markle steps out for her first royal appearance since giving birth. She attends the 2019 Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry in a Givenchy dress and hat by Noelle Stewart.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex present their baby, Archie, to the world. She wears a Wales Bonner trench coat dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and Jennifer Meyer necklace.
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at New Zealand House in London to pay tribute to the victims of the New Zealand terrorist attacks. Meghan wears a vintage black cape, Gucci clutch and Aquazzura black cut-out pumps.
Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham dress, coat, clutch, and shoes to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House. The Duchess wore a Erdem set, Givenchy clutch, Aquazzura heels, and Birks earrings.
Meghan wore a Reiss printed dress, an Alexander McQueen blazer, a Stella McCartney clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps to the International Women's Day panel discussion.
The Duchess Of Sussex wore Dior head to toe and Birks earrings while visiting Morocco.
The Duke and Duchess arrive to the "Education For All" boarding house in Atlas Mountains in Morocco. Meghan wore an Alice and Olivia blazer and Birdies slippers.
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex visit Morocco. Meghan wore a Valentino dress, a Valentino clutch, and Gianvito Rossi gloves and pumps to meet the Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan.
Meghan arrives at The Mark Hotel in New York City. She is seen wearing Cuyana Bag, a Jennifer Meyer necklace, and Adidas sneakers.