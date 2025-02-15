Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship appears to be doing just fine, thank you very much. In honor of Valentine's Day, the couple posted matching photo dumps showing off their romantic date night.

In one particularly steamy snap, Justin appears to be wearing a pair of black boxer shorts with a leopard print tie—and no shirt, obviously. In the same photo, Hailey leans on her husband while wearing a pair of red boxer briefs, with a white ribbed vest and red cardigan. To complete the Valentine's Day outfit, Hailey is seen wearing a black fur coat featuring feathery sleeves.

Hailey's carousel revealed that date night included a decadent chocolate gateau slice with a cherry on top and a glass of wine. Both Hailey and Justin also posted some funny photobooth snaps. Basically, Justin and Hailey may be a married couple, but that hasn't zapped any of the fun out of their relationship.

In August 2024, the Biebers announced the birth of their first child, son Jack Blues.

The Rhode founder waited until she was almost six months pregnant before announcing her pregnancy to the world. In an interview with W Magazine in July 2024, Hailey explained her decision to keep her pregnancy private for as long as possible. "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she told the outlet. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Hailey also discussed how she felt during the early days of pregnancy alongside husband Justin. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me," she told the magazine. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."