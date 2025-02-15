Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Share Steamy Underwear Selfies Taken on Valentine's Day
Romance is alive and well in the Bieber household.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship appears to be doing just fine, thank you very much. In honor of Valentine's Day, the couple posted matching photo dumps showing off their romantic date night.
In one particularly steamy snap, Justin appears to be wearing a pair of black boxer shorts with a leopard print tie—and no shirt, obviously. In the same photo, Hailey leans on her husband while wearing a pair of red boxer briefs, with a white ribbed vest and red cardigan. To complete the Valentine's Day outfit, Hailey is seen wearing a black fur coat featuring feathery sleeves.
Hailey's carousel revealed that date night included a decadent chocolate gateau slice with a cherry on top and a glass of wine. Both Hailey and Justin also posted some funny photobooth snaps. Basically, Justin and Hailey may be a married couple, but that hasn't zapped any of the fun out of their relationship.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
In August 2024, the Biebers announced the birth of their first child, son Jack Blues.
The Rhode founder waited until she was almost six months pregnant before announcing her pregnancy to the world. In an interview with W Magazine in July 2024, Hailey explained her decision to keep her pregnancy private for as long as possible. "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she told the outlet. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."
Hailey also discussed how she felt during the early days of pregnancy alongside husband Justin. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me," she told the magazine. "Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Kate
"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Costs Are "Spiraling Out of Control"
He's even doing his own gardening, following claims the property is in a "shocking state."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kristin Davis Shares Why the 'Sex and the City' Cast Was "Scared" of Showing Their Nipples on TV
"Like, would we be shunned?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Falling in Love With Kate Middleton
"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Kicked Off the New Year by Sharing Intimate Family Pictures Amid Divorce Speculation
Hailey shared a rare picture of their son, Jack Blues, and Justin shared a pic of Hailey ringing in 2025 wearing a bikini and an open fur coat.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shared a Rare Pic of Her and Justin Bieber's Son, Jack, on Instagram
The post included other highlights from the family's November, which she called the "best month of the year."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's "Undeniably Sexy" Secret Romance Seems to Be "Aging Backwards"
"You see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Drew Barrymore Discovered Her Daughter Watching '50 First Dates' with Adam Sandler's Daughter
"They were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Her First Photo of Baby Son Jack Blues Since Giving Birth—See the Sweet Shot
So freaking cute.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Hailey Bieber Hilariously Shuts Down Critics: "Woke Up Beautiful Again"
Ten out of ten, no notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum
Sounds like she's found a great approach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published