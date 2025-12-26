Travis Kelce's Christmas Sweater Is a Not-So-Subtle Reference to Taylor Swift's Raciest Song About Him

'Tis the season to be cheeky, it seems.

On Christmas Day, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, celebrated the holidays with subtly hilarious post on their New Heights podcast Instagram.

The post features a picture of Travis against a red background above a picture of Jason against a green one. Both brothers are wearing Christmas sweaters that match their photos' respective background colors and that feature knit images of trees—but not traditional Christmas trees.

While Jason's sweater features what appears to be a Japanese Maple decorated with strings of Christmas lights, it's very clear that the tree decorated with just a star on top that emblazons the sweater Travis wearing is a towering redwood.

"Merry Christmas 92%ers 🎄🎅," the Kelce brothers captioned the hilariously tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, which fans quickly clocked as a reference to Taylor Swift's song "Wood."

When The Life of a Showgirl was released in October, "Wood" quickly became one of the most-talked-about tracks on the album, thanks to its racy references to Kelce's...let's go with "manhood."

The song's lyrics included multiple barely-veiled compliments about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's anatomy, including:

"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs."

And:

"And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (ah) / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck /New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (manhood) / I ain't gotta knock on wood."

Even Kelce brothers' poses in their Christmas sweater homage to the song are perfection, with Travis holding his arms out as if he's measuring the length of something and Jason holding his out with his hands turned up in a shrug.

When the song was released, some members of the Kelce family had similarly light-hearted reactions to the TMI-revelations about their relative, like Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, who gave the song a shoutout on the October 9th episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

“Here's the deal. Do I need that much detail about, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not," she said in response to the song's just-shy-of-NSFW lyrics about her brother-in-law, before making it clear that both the song and her future sister-in-law had all of her support. “But also good job, Trav! That's it! Guys, yes, 1000 percent, yes. That's women supporting women.”