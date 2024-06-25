Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Dancing and Shopping on European Vacation Without Ben Affleck: "That's Never Really Been Ben's Scene"
She's making the most of it.
Jennifer Lopez is having the time of her life on her European vacation without Ben Affleck.
"Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer," a source told Entertainment Tonight of the superstar's well-deserved break.
"It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room. She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop."
The source also explained that these things are perhaps easier to do when Affleck isn't there, since he's not a big fan.
"That's never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren't having any issues," the insider continued. "Jen isn't letting the fact that Ben's not there bring her down."
Lopez was spotted on a boat and in a hotel in Positano, Italy, last week, then jetted off to Paris, France, where she attended the Dior Couture Week show, looking radiant dressed head-to-toe in the maison.
The reason Affleck's absence is a factor at all (after all, spouses are allowed to vacation without each other) is that the two have sadly been hit by divorce rumors over the past few weeks.
Starting in mid-May, anonymous sources flocked to the press, claiming that Lopez and Affleck were living separately, and that they were at least considering separation.
Since then, the Gone Girl actor and the multi-hyphenate have put their marital home on the market, and have only been spotted together on rare occasions. Still, Lopez dedicated a loving Father's Day post to her husband on June 16, and—barring one occasion—Affleck has been wearing his wedding ring this entire time.
In early June, a source told Entertainment Tonight the famous spouses "don't want to get divorced, and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."
Wishing them both the best, whatever happens.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
