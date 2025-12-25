Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Reveal Who Is Responsible for Paying for The Family's Iconic Christmas Eve Parties

For years now, the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party has been the stuff of legend. while the family has toned things down for the event in recent years, the lavish party's lore is still growing.

On a recent episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, shared new details about the annual party—from its origins in the 1970s to which member of the family foots the the bill for the bash, which has cost as much as $1.3 million in past years.

These days, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party is a team effort that's co-hosted by Jenner and all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings—Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family at their annual Christmas Eve party in 2023. (Image credit: Instagram / @KimKardashian)

In its earliest days, however, Jenner was, naturally, the event's lone host.

“The party was always at my house,” she explained. “The first one was [in] 1978, and there was very few people, and family, you know, very small family. And then it just grew and grew and grew.”

Khloé & Kris Jenner: A Krismas Special | Khloé In Wonder Land - YouTube Watch On

Kardashian called out her mom for her habit of over-inviting for the party and often adding casual acquaintances to the guest list.

“You invite the most random people,” she teased (per People). “You won't see these people. And then it's like, ‘Oh, the nurse that gave me an IV 12 years ago, I remember her. Wanda, let's get Wanda an invite.’ And then you're like, ‘Oh, the CVS pharmacy person.’ And we're like, ‘Mom, we need to filter the list.’”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ever-growing guest list prompted one of the biggest changes to the tradition over the years: rotating hosting duties, which Jenner says made the event "so much more fun," especially since the host has the chance to put their own spin on the party.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

“It's so exciting to see how you guys interpret your own Christmas Eve and how we can all enjoy each other every year," Jenner said.

Even though the year's host gets some creative control, the planning is still very much a group effort, complete with group meetings and a shared Pinterest board—and sharing in the cost of the party.

"We all equally split the cost of the party,” Kardashian revealed.

“Yeah, because it gets really crazy,” Kris added. “I think one of the most fun things, too, is to be able to share things with our friends. And so we've always been able to do some really amazing gifts for everybody at the end of the party."

2025's hosting honors went to Kendall Jenner, but, as Kris Jenner revealed last month, the family planned on a smaller celebration this year, after going all out for the family matriarch's lavish 70th birthday party in November.

"We always have a Christmas party," Jenner told E! News at the time. "This year might be a little smaller than previous years because we just had a big party the other night for my 70th birthday, which was a blowout bash. But we always celebrate at one of our homes Christmas Eve, and we have the most beautiful Christmas Eve dinner, and we have lots of fun things for the kids to do."