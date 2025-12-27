Kendall Jenner's Chanel Holiday Collection Bag Pairs Perfectly With Her Glittering Runway Look
The model made the pre-Fall '26 outfit suitably festive.
For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the festive season is simply another excuse to dress up. Case in point: Kylie Jenner recreated a vintage John Galliano runway look for the annual Kardashian Christmas party on December 24. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner opted for head-to-toe Chanel with a holiday twist.
The model was photographed in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve wearing a low-cut red sequin dress, paired with a sumptuous black fur coat. She accessorized the sparkly outfit with a pair of white and black quilted pumps. The entire outfit was plucked straight from Chanel's pre-Fall '26 runway.
Deviating from her catwalk inspiration ever so slightly, Kendall carried a silver quilted shoulder bag taken from Chanel's first ever holiday collection, known as 26x. The reality star added some extra sparkle to her outfit with a pair of gold oversize starburst earrings.
Kendall—who is styled by Dani Michelle—shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, which elicited compliments from fans. The additional snaps offered close-ups of the chic details hidden in the model's outfit, including her luxurious jewelry and sleek shoulder bag.
Basically, no-one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.