For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the festive season is simply another excuse to dress up. Case in point: Kylie Jenner recreated a vintage John Galliano runway look for the annual Kardashian Christmas party on December 24. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner opted for head-to-toe Chanel with a holiday twist.

The model was photographed in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve wearing a low-cut red sequin dress, paired with a sumptuous black fur coat. She accessorized the sparkly outfit with a pair of white and black quilted pumps. The entire outfit was plucked straight from Chanel's pre-Fall '26 runway.

Deviating from her catwalk inspiration ever so slightly, Kendall carried a silver quilted shoulder bag taken from Chanel's first ever holiday collection, known as 26x. The reality star added some extra sparkle to her outfit with a pair of gold oversize starburst earrings.

Kendall Jenner wears a glittering red Chanel dress on Christmas Eve. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall—who is styled by Dani Michelle—shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, which elicited compliments from fans. The additional snaps offered close-ups of the chic details hidden in the model's outfit, including her luxurious jewelry and sleek shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner wears head-to-toe Chanel on Christmas Eve. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner offers a close-up shot of her gold earrings. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wraps up warm in her Chanel fur coat. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Basically, no-one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family.

