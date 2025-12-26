Kylie Jenner Recreates a Vintage John Galliano Runway Look at the Kardashian Family Christmas Party
All the way down to the elaborately braided up-do.
Someone forgot to tell Kylie Jenner that Dec. 24 is Christmas Eve, not All Hallows' Eve. Because the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family treated their annual holiday soire like an elaborate costume party.
On Wednesday, America's royal family came together the night before Christmas for an evening of over-the-top extravagance, as is tradition. Most of the sisters chose various archival designer looks for the big event, with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both in vintage Thierry Mugler. But Jenner took her homage one step further, recreating an original runway look in its entirety.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a pin-striped design from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1995 ready-to-wear show. The 30-year-old gown was fitted throughout and featured a festive draped detail on its column skirt. Jenner honored the number's original styling, pairing it with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.
Though Jenner made some small updates to the overall look, her attention to detail was unparalleled. She wore her hair in an intricately braided up-do and sported moody makeup to mimic the model who first debuted it. The star duplicated the model's crimson nails (but with an edgy stiletto silhouette) and even left both her neck and ear lobes bare, just like on the runway. (See photos here.)
After several years in a row of Christmas Eve parties, the family decided to pause the annual event in 2024, choosing a more "low-key" affair with only their innermost circle. This year, they were back in full force—at least, sartorially speaking. They may not have hosted their usual A-list extravaganza, but they still came prepared to serve. And serve they did.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.