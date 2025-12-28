Kylie Jenner's Christmas Wrapping Paper Is Predictably Over-the-Top

The Kardashian-Jenners don't do things halfway when it comes to Christmas. From their festive parties to their gingerbread houses, they aren't generally celebrating the way the rest of us do. And this extends to their Christmas wrapping paper. On Dec. 27, Kylie Jenner posted a "Christmas recap" on her Instagram story, and it featured photos of the wrapping paper she used for her children's presents. There was definitely no confusion about which presents were for which kid.

For her seven-year-old daughter Stormi's gifts, Kylie used pink paper printed with photos of Stormi's smiling face with a Santa hat on top, and she used similar white paper with three-year-old Aire's face for her son's presents. Yep, custom gift wrap. Did you think it was going to be recycled brown paper grocery bags? All of the many gifts are also decorated with red velvet bows, a nice touch that is a little more achievable for your average gift-giver.

In addition to the photos of the unique wrapping paper, Kylie also posted a few photos of her kids dressed up for a holiday party, a picture of a wrapped gift she received, and a selfie showing off a Cartier Panthère necklace and earrings. (A Christmas present, perhaps?)

Kylie Jenner's photo of presents covered in gift wrap printed with son Aire's face. (Image credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

If you think Kylie's wrapping paper is extra, it's barely scratching the surface of how her family goes all out for Christmas. Her mother, Kris Jenner, for example, shared photos showing a small forest of Christmas trees and faux deer in a foyer, a kitchen island completely covered in garlands and nutcrackers, and a large, personalized gingerbread house.

Kylie Jenner's presents featuring custom gift wrap with daughter Stormi's face. (Image credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian's website, Poosh, published a post about each family member's gift wrapping style for 2025. Kim Kardashian went for plaid paper with matching plaid bows, and Kylie—for her non-kid presents, presumably—chose leopard print. Kendall Jenner chose a more subdued look: light brown paper, red twine, and a sprig of greenery.

Next Christmas is a year away, but maybe the Kardashian-Jenners have provided some inspiration. Or maybe those recycled brown paper bags and stick-on labels are still sounding pretty good right now...

