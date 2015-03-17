Lorde Sends Cupcakes to Bullied 'X Factor' Contestant, Proves the World Is a Good Place
*nods in approval*
By Chelsea Peng
Lorde, empathetic awkward dancer and defender of judged butts, has once again donned her superheroine cape and come to the aid of a poor, unfortunate soul: New Zealand X Factor contestant Joe Irvine, who must still be very confused about what, exactly, made his recent performance so "disgusting" and "absolutely artistically atrocious."
His tormentors were sacked, though, so he can totally smile smugly and bask in the glow of celebrity well wishes, including the "keep being Joe" cupcakes and heartfelt handwritten note Lorde casually sent over.
"Hi Joe, just wanted to say your individuality, positive energy and spirit are infectious," she wrote. "I think you're doing an awesome job on the show so far.
"I'm a performer too and I wanted to say that no matter how many people make fun of me for how I dress, move, and act, I'm being me—and that's what's important. Good luck and lots of love, Lorde."
BRB, setting up an Etsy shop and turning this into a motivational poster.
You should also check out:
Lorde Fiercely Comes to Taylor Swift's Defense
Taylor Swift's Love Affair with Her Fans Continues, This Time in Secret Santa Form
