Kendall Jenner Didn't Tip Her Bartender, and the Bar Just Posted Literal Proof
And the internet is already taking sides.
According to an Instagram post by Brooklyn bar Baby's All Right, Kendall Jenner recently failed to tip her bartender on a $24 bill. The bar posted an alleged copy of Jenner's receipt, which is signed by the reality star, but no amount has been entered into the tip section.
The Instagram post's simple caption of "Don't forget to tip your bartender :)" has caused quite a stir. While the authenticity of the receipt is still under debate, social media users have been quick to judge Jenner, and are already taking sides. Following the controversy surrounding her distasteful Pepsi advert, Jenner has consistently found herself under even more scrutiny than usual.
Many have called Jenner "cheap" for not tipping, jumping to the defence of the bartender, with one Instagram user writing, "100% FACT. I was a bartender and we lived off of tips. Come on now." However, others have taken Jenner's side, with one user writing, "whoever posted this should get fired it's unprofessional."
As Jenner's reported income in 2016, according to Forbes, was $17 million, the majority of commenters seem to think that the model and TV star should have tipped her server in Baby's All Right. We'll all just have to wait patiently and see if Jenner responds to the allegations.
