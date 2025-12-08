Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are Expected at This Royal Occasion: "Everyone Is Dreading the Thought"

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been keeping a low profile since he was stripped of his titles and honors in October, but the disgraced former Duke of York is reported to be attending a big family occasion along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on Friday, December 12.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Princess Beatrice will be christening her youngest daughter, Athena, at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London this week. "Beatrice has, of course, invited her father," a royal source told the publication. Although the insider added that "things are not warm between them," the princess is said to be "worried" about her father.

"He's going through a low ebb with his mental health and she recognizes that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening," the source continued.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are seen during their last public appearance, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear who else will be attending from the Royal Family, but the Mail on Sunday reported that Prince William and Princess Kate aren't expected at the christening.

"It’s going to be a royal occasion, but everyone is dreading the thought of seeing Andrew there," the source added, explaining that "careful conversations and diplomacy with King Charles will have taken place to get to this stage."

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would be stripped of all his titles and honors and could no longer live at Royal Lodge due to the ongoing scandals surrounding Andrew and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In turn, Ferguson also lost her Duchess of York title. Both will be moving out of their longtime home, Royal Lodge, in the future, with the ex-duke set to live on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and Sarah seeking her own place in Windsor.

While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have attended several charity events since, Andrew has only been spotted riding horses on the Windsor Castle estate after he was "smuggled" out of his home in the backseat of a car. However, Beatrice and Eugenie did not attend Princess Kate's annual carol concert on December 5, with Eugenie expressing her disappointment about missing the event on her Instagram Story.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are pictured with their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, while mourning Queen Elizabeth's death. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Athena was born to Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in January, joining big sister Sienna, who turned four in September. The princess became patron of the premature birth charity Borne after welcoming Athena several months early, and has made two appearances on behalf of the organization since her parents' titles were removed.

Per the Mail on Sunday, it's understood Andrew "will not appear in any official photographs from the christening and will avoid cameras outside the chapel." However, photographers will likely capture him leaving Royal Lodge on Friday.