Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Reveal They "Wish" They "Could Have Been Celebrating" With the Royal Family at Princess Kate's Carol Concert
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters shared a statement after skipping the event.
On Friday, December 5, Princess Kate hosted her annual Together at Christmas concert. While a plethora of Royal Family members attended the carol concert, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were both noticeably absent. In an Instagram Story, Eugenie has since shared a statement after missing the regal event.
In an Instagram Story shared on December 5, Princess Eugenie revealed, "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family." The statement continued, "Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service." Finally, Eugenie's message noted, "What an amazing message of love and hope."
While it's unclear why Eugenie and Beatrice both missed Kate's special event, the sisters have retreated from the royal spotlight in recent months.
In October, King Charles announced his decision to demote his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and evict him from Royal Lodge. Both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were forced to relinquish their official royal titles, and take a step back from royal duties. The decision was triggered by Andrew and Sarah's former connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Eugenie and Beatrice have retained their royal titles, and appear to have the support of King Charles and the Royal Family, in spite of the scandal facing their parents. As a result, it's entirely possible the royal sisters decided to skip Princess Kate's carol concert in 2025, in order to allow the focus to remain on the event itself.
Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ordinarily attend the festive event. As reported by People, Princess Eugenie attended the carol service in 2021, 2022, and 2023, while Princess Beatrice has attended every year since the event was founded in 2021.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.