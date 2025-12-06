On Friday, December 5, Princess Kate hosted her annual Together at Christmas concert. While a plethora of Royal Family members attended the carol concert, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were both noticeably absent. In an Instagram Story, Eugenie has since shared a statement after missing the regal event.

In an Instagram Story shared on December 5, Princess Eugenie revealed, "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family." The statement continued, "Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service." Finally, Eugenie's message noted, "What an amazing message of love and hope."

While it's unclear why Eugenie and Beatrice both missed Kate's special event, the sisters have retreated from the royal spotlight in recent months.

Princess Eugenie shared an Instagram Story about missing Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carol concert in 2025. (Image credit: Instagram/@princesseugenie)

In October, King Charles announced his decision to demote his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and evict him from Royal Lodge. Both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were forced to relinquish their official royal titles, and take a step back from royal duties. The decision was triggered by Andrew and Sarah's former connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and Beatrice have retained their royal titles, and appear to have the support of King Charles and the Royal Family, in spite of the scandal facing their parents. As a result, it's entirely possible the royal sisters decided to skip Princess Kate's carol concert in 2025, in order to allow the focus to remain on the event itself.

The royal sisters decided to skip Princess Kate's carol concert in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ordinarily attend the festive event. As reported by People, Princess Eugenie attended the carol service in 2021, 2022, and 2023, while Princess Beatrice has attended every year since the event was founded in 2021.