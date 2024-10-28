How Princess Kate Has Changed "Stuffy" Royal Tradition Amid Her Absence From Public Life

Kate Middleton has largely stayed out of the public spotlight since announcing she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March, making only three official appearances this year (and one private meeting with a teenage cancer patient). But even though she's been staying behind the scenes, the royal has taken a refreshingly personal approach to staying connected with the public during her cancer treatment.

From her emotional cancer update posts to sharing her thoughts about Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Princess of Wales has shown the public a closer look at her life on social media in recent months. She signs her personal posts with a "C," just like husband Prince William denotes his with a "W."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond sees this as a positive shift, telling OK! (via the Sun), "This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances."

Bond compared the princess's social media tactics to the traditional forms of communication from Buckingham Palace, which she noted “now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison."

The Princess of Wales embraced her family in the royal's touching September 2024 cancer update video. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate took this personal approach even further in September 2024, when she released an intimate and candid video showing herself interacting with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The clip—which the princess used to announce she'd completed chemotherapy—offered fans a rare glimpse into her private journey, humanizing the royal in a way that traditional announcements simply can't match.

Kate Middleton's Wave of Light Instagram post A photo posted by on

While the appearance wasn't officially announced, in October, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photographs from their meeting with 16-year-old photography buff Liz Hatton, who is battling terminal cancer. After the couple shared the pictures, the teenager told BBC Radio 4 how "talking to them was amazing because it was just like talking to anyone, like just a normal person."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Bond pointed out, "Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

Prince William often shares his own posts as well, like on Oct. 22, when he shared a celebratory X post about his beloved Aston Villa's recent win.

By writing their own social media posts and sharing vulnerable moments, the Prince and Princess of Wales have shown a thoughtful balance between tradition and modern communication—and we have a feeling the future King and Queen will be sharing plenty more posts in the future.