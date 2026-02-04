Princess Kate Speaks About “Moments of Strength, Kindness, and Profound Connection” on World Cancer Day
“Please know you are not alone.”
The Princess of Wales released a poignant and moving video to mark World Cancer Day, less than two years after her own abdominal surgery that led to a cancer diagnosis. In the message, which features film footage from a visit to a cancer treatment center, the princess said “my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery.”
Princess Kate’s voice was notably emotional, as she continued by saying, “cancer touches so many lives, not only patients but the families, and friends, and caregivers who walk beside them.” The Princess of Wales has often spoken about the effects that cancer diagnosis and treatment has not only on the patient, but also on their families and friends.
The Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, and spent time recovering privately. In March, the princess revealed she was going through chemotherapy treatment. Six months later, in September, Princess Kate shared that she is cancer-free, although clarified that the recovery journey is long. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said in a message at the time.
In January 2025, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden hospital, where she received cancer treatment the year before, revealing that she received her cancer treatment through the NHS. In a message following the visit, the princess shared that she was officially in remission. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she shared. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.”
Today’s video featured footage from that January 2025 visit to the Royal Marsden, where she met with nurses who treated her, patients undergoing treatment, and the family and friends supporting them. “As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear,” the princess said in the short video shared on social media. “There are moments of fear and exhaustion, but also moments of strength, kindness and profound connection.”
Princess Kate concluded her message to say that “today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope,” and reminded everyone walking through the difficult cancer journey “please know you are not alone.”
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.