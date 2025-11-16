The Royal Family has undergone some major changes in recent weeks. While the former Prince Andrew has been demoted and faces an eviction, Princess Kate and Prince William moved their family into a new home. And on Saturday, November 15, Kate Middleton shared a new video, which alluded to the "beauty" that can be found in "letting go."

In a new video shared on YouTube and Instagram, the Princess of Wales continued her "Mother Nature" series, this time with an installment for fall. Her caption explained, "Autumn—a season of reflection, growth, and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter's rest." She signed her message simply as "C," for Princess Catherine.

Narrating the video—which was filmed by regular collaborator Will Warr—Kate said, "As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into autumn. This is the season for reflection and refinement."

Her message continued, "Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed."

Encouraging others to embrace positive changes in their own lives, Princess Kate said, "Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen."

She continued, "With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there's beauty to be found in change, impermanence, and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life."

"Let love be the root that holds us." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate ended her message by saying, "Whilst the blossoms fall and the colors fade, the roots grow deeper, stronger, let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope through change. Endure."

Kate and William recently moved their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge in Windsor. As a result, the Prince and Princess of Wales have embarked on a fresh start as a family.

Meanwhile, King Charles's decision to demote his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has likely impacted the Royal Family as a whole. As winter approaches, it seems as though the royals are welcoming a much-needed new start.