Royal Expert Suggests a "Rarely Seen" Relative Could Become Princess Kate's "Secret Support" When She's Queen

Much like her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton has reportedly been preparing for her future role as queen for quite some time. Just as the Prince of Wales's reputation is exceedingly important for his future role, Princess Kate has developed a crucial rapport with the general public. Behind the scenes, the Princess of Wales is reportedly supported by the close-knit Middleton family. According to one royal expert, a certain member of Kate's family could step up and be her "secret support" once she becomes queen.

According to the Express, Kate's "sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet could become a major support in her life once she takes on the role of queen." The outlet noted that the "rarely seen" relative, who is married to Kate's brother James Middleton, is ideally placed within the family to be a "secret support" once Prince William becomes king.

James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet, and Pippa Middleton in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal commentator and psychologist, Dr. Arthur Cassidy, discussed the topic with Hello! magazine, explaining, "[Thevenet] potentially can learn the rudiments of negotiating her pathway into the Middleton family and hopefully becoming a source of strength, hope, and optimism to our future queen Princess Kate."

Cassidy also suggested that Thevenet's connection to her husband's mother, Carole Middleton, was crucial for establishing her place within the family. "[Carole] is always elegant and chic with a hint of mild sophistication, and the first impression made is a significant influence on how she interacts with Alizee, shaping the foundation of future high-profile and family gatherings," Cassidy told the outlet.

Alizee Thevenet at Wimbledon with the Middletons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cassidy continued, "[There is] an expression of positivity and optimism about how [Carole] and also Michael, besides Catherine, Pippa, and James, will help facilitate Alizee into a new era of family cohesion and happiness."

Princess Kate's family has remained close throughout her time as a royal and is likely to remain supportive when she takes on her new role as queen in the future.