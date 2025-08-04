Royal Expert Suggests a "Rarely Seen" Relative Could Become Princess Kate's "Secret Support" When She's Queen
The family member could "become a source of strength, hope, and optimism," according to an expert.
Much like her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton has reportedly been preparing for her future role as queen for quite some time. Just as the Prince of Wales's reputation is exceedingly important for his future role, Princess Kate has developed a crucial rapport with the general public. Behind the scenes, the Princess of Wales is reportedly supported by the close-knit Middleton family. According to one royal expert, a certain member of Kate's family could step up and be her "secret support" once she becomes queen.
According to the Express, Kate's "sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet could become a major support in her life once she takes on the role of queen." The outlet noted that the "rarely seen" relative, who is married to Kate's brother James Middleton, is ideally placed within the family to be a "secret support" once Prince William becomes king.
Royal commentator and psychologist, Dr. Arthur Cassidy, discussed the topic with Hello! magazine, explaining, "[Thevenet] potentially can learn the rudiments of negotiating her pathway into the Middleton family and hopefully becoming a source of strength, hope, and optimism to our future queen Princess Kate."
Cassidy also suggested that Thevenet's connection to her husband's mother, Carole Middleton, was crucial for establishing her place within the family. "[Carole] is always elegant and chic with a hint of mild sophistication, and the first impression made is a significant influence on how she interacts with Alizee, shaping the foundation of future high-profile and family gatherings," Cassidy told the outlet.
Cassidy continued, "[There is] an expression of positivity and optimism about how [Carole] and also Michael, besides Catherine, Pippa, and James, will help facilitate Alizee into a new era of family cohesion and happiness."
Princess Kate's family has remained close throughout her time as a royal and is likely to remain supportive when she takes on her new role as queen in the future.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.