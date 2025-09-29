Why King Charles Is Allegedly "Perplexed" After a Royal Source Claimed Certain People "Should Stay Out Of" His Royal Reunion With Prince Harry
"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention."
During a recent visit to the U.K., Prince Harry met with his estranged father, King Charles, at Clarence House in London. The meeting appeared to be a success, but rumors have swirled since regarding the outcome of the family reunion. Now, a palace source has claimed that King Charles is "perplexed" by certain comments attributed to the Duke of Sussex.
According to The Times, "The palace has been left 'saddened and perplexed' by Prince Harry's latest claim that the institution is 'sabotaging' the relationship with his father, The King."
The source is referring to a so-called insider's earlier comments to the Mail on Sunday: "The relationship between the duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only...The men in gray suits should stay out of it."
As the outlet noted, the phrase "men in gray suits" echoes Princess Diana's own comments about her ex-husband's royal aides.
Speaking to The Times, a royal source said, "The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship." Meanwhile, the newspaper claimed, "The news has been met with disappointment by friends of The King."
The Duke of Sussex's team has dispelled suggestions that he may have made any negative comments about his reunion with King Charles. As a spokesperson for Prince Harry previously shared, "Recent reporting of the duke's view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention—fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."
Ultimately, only King Charles and Prince Harry know the outcome of their long-awaited meeting, and that's exactly how it should stay.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.