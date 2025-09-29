Why King Charles Is Allegedly "Perplexed" After a Royal Source Claimed Certain People "Should Stay Out Of" His Royal Reunion With Prince Harry

During a recent visit to the U.K., Prince Harry met with his estranged father, King Charles, at Clarence House in London. The meeting appeared to be a success, but rumors have swirled since regarding the outcome of the family reunion. Now, a palace source has claimed that King Charles is "perplexed" by certain comments attributed to the Duke of Sussex.

According to The Times, "The palace has been left 'saddened and perplexed' by Prince Harry's latest claim that the institution is 'sabotaging' the relationship with his father, The King."

The source is referring to a so-called insider's earlier comments to the Mail on Sunday: "The relationship between the duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only...The men in gray suits should stay out of it."

As the outlet noted, the phrase "men in gray suits" echoes Princess Diana's own comments about her ex-husband's royal aides.

Speaking to The Times, a royal source said, "The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship." Meanwhile, the newspaper claimed, "The news has been met with disappointment by friends of The King."

The Duke of Sussex's team has dispelled suggestions that he may have made any negative comments about his reunion with King Charles. As a spokesperson for Prince Harry previously shared, "Recent reporting of the duke's view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention—fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

Ultimately, only King Charles and Prince Harry know the outcome of their long-awaited meeting, and that's exactly how it should stay.