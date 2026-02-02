Renovations to Pippa Middleton's $20 Million Home Deemed Potentially "Harmful" After Discovery of "Prehistoric" Archaeology

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are experiencing some setbacks when it comes to their idyllic Berkshire, England property. Princess Kate's sister purchased the £15 million Barton Court estate in 2022 and is looking to make some renovations to the home, including building new stables and a greenhouse. However, the Telegraph reported that Barton Court "falls within an area of potential Palaeolithic archaeology."

After submitting a planning application to their local council, Pippa and James were told that the work "has the potential to impact on hitherto unidentified archaeology dating from the Prehistoric, Medieval and Post Medieval periods," per a report obtained by the Telegraph.

In addition, "medieval remains may be found beneath the grounds of the estate," making the proposed renovations a risk. Archaeology consultant firm Heritage Planning Services deemed that any work "may be considered harmful to a non-designated heritage asset."

Pippa and James Matthews are pictured at Princess Kate's 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple is pictured at the Wimbledon championships in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James and Pippa live on the 145-acre estate with their three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose. In 2024, they upset neighbors by cutting off access to a country lane on their property that villagers were previously allowed to use.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Middleton and Matthews decided to "close off the lane to walkers, with signs warning 'Private: No Public Access' and 'No Trespassing.'"

Archaeologist Gillian Hovell told the Telegraph that it was important for James and Pippa to work with an archaeological firm when planning any changes on the property, stating, "One find can change history and change our idea of the timelines and culture of places."

In addition to Barton Court, Middleton and Matthews own Bucklebury Farm, an expansive farm park with animal encounters, play areas and other family attractions.