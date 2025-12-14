Local Residents "Are in Tears" About Princess Kate and Prince William's New Home and the "Grim Reality" of Their "Security Concerns"
Princess Kate and Prince William have moved into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But according to a new report, not everyone is happy with the new royal residence and the changes that have been implemented as a result of the move.
According to the Mirror, local residents reportedly told the outlet that approximately "150 acres of previously publicly accessible land has been closed off to accommodate the couple and their three children, whose safety is of priority concern."
Elaborating on the situation, one local told the publication, "After it had been announced that William was moving there, I spoke to various people I bumped into and we speculated about the closure of the fields and footpaths and the general view was, 'I really hope not.'"
However, residents were informed that some areas of woodland would be permanently closed due to Kate and William's move within days of the announcement being made by the Crown Estate.
"There were months of works around Forest Lodge [before the move], big trenches were dug so clearly a lot of infrastructure went in," a resident told the Mirror. "They planted a new hedge and installed a new fence behind the back garden of the house."
New fences were subsequently put up, and the property's drive was reportedly resurfaced, too. "Finally, the cameras appeared," the resident explained.
According to one local resident, a huge area of the forest in Windsor Great Park, which was accessible to the general public, has now been closed off. The changes, which have allegedly taken place due to Kate and William's new property, have "affected...thousands of people from miles around."
During one of their final walks in the forest prior to the closure, one resident discovered that "everyone [they] met was upset." As the individual told the Mirror, "I ran into a woman there that I recognized, and she said to me that when she got the email, she cried. For people who have walked there for years, it's so sad."
Of the closures, a spokesperson for The Crown Estate told the Mirror, "A security boundary has been introduced by the Home Office and Thames Valley Police in a small area of Windsor Great Park to support enhanced protective measures. This does not affect the vast majority of public access to the park and efforts have been made to reduce the impact on users of the park as far as possible."
