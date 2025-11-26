Royal Source Says Princess Beatrice Fears Dad Andrew "Would Be Crushed" If Sarah Ferguson "Met Someone New"

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles and evicted from Royal Lodge, it's been said that King Charles and members of the Royal Family have been concerned about his mental health. Now, according to a new report in Closer magazine, Princess Beatrice is worried about how her dad will fare if mom Sarah Ferguson—who has been divorced from Andrew since 1996—finds love again.

A source told the magazine that the former Duchess of York "has been devastated by recent events, but she’s never going to give up on love." While Ferguson is reported to be considering moving into a converted cattle shed on Princess Beatrice's property, the insider said that the ex-royal is also "open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life—someone successful, kind and financially secure."

"She’s always been independent, but she knows she’s got expensive taste, and she jokes she needs a man who can keep up," the source continued. However, the insider claims that Princess Beatrice "fears how Andrew would take it" if his ex-wife found love again.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are seen on their wedding day in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson are seen at Royal Ascot 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She knows her dad would be crushed if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will break his heart," the insider told Closer. However, the princess also "just wants her parents to find their own peace."

"They’ve been separated for decades, and clinging to the past isn’t healthy," the source added.

Although they divorced in the late '90s, Sarah and Andrew have been living together at Royal Lodge for the past two decades, and when the ex-duke moves to the Sandringham estate in the near future, it'll mark a new beginning for them both.

However, when royal author Robert Jobson was asked how the former duke and duchess were holding up, he said (per the Mirror), "Not very well, I don’t think. I believe even members of the Royal Family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health."