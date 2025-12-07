Having grown up within the British Royal Family, and then moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has had a more dramatic life than most. Luckily, the Duke of Sussex has a sense of humor when it comes to his surprising life path, and he knows it has a little in common with Downton Abbey.

At a networking event celebrating relationships between the U.S. and the U.K., Prince Harry delivered a keynote speech, which included some pretty funny jokes. "People sometimes ask if growing up with the Royal Family was a bit like Julian [Fellowes]'s Downton Abbey," Harry told the audience (via Hello! magazine). "Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, marriages to Americans, and the other is a TV show."

The Duke of Sussex also referenced the fact that much of the FIFA World Cup would be taking place in the U.S. in 2026. "Next year, we are all welcoming many more fellow Brits from across the pond, provided they behave, and that they make it through customs, past ICE," he said. He then noted his surprise that "both England and Scotland have qualified" for the competition, calling it "a Christmas miracle."

The prince also referenced his time serving in Afghanistan, and the crucial relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. "That partnership is deeply personal to me," he noted. "Not only because my family and my life are here today, but because of the extraordinary American servicemen and women I've had the honor of serving alongside in Afghanistan. Our two nations's bond rests on centuries of friendship, shared values, innovation, and mutual prosperity."

Basically, as a Brit living in America, Prince Harry was perfectly placed to deliver the keynote at an event honoring both countries.