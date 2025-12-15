Princess Kate and Prince William recently moved their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—into a new property. Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park provides more space for the family, and will reportedly be Kate and William's "forever home." But some neighbors were apparently "in tears" over changes made in order to secure the area for the Royal Family.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "William and Catherine must be aware that there is some local disquiet about the diversion around their house. But it was only to be expected—and I'm sure people will soon get used to the longer route and understand the need for security."

The Prince and Princess of Wales likely realize that their new neighbors aren't necessarily pleased with the new "security" they've installed around the property. But according to Bond, Kate and William won't let any "fury over" their new home prevent them from celebrating the holiday season.

"This will be a special year for the family in their new home, Forest Lodge," Bond told the outlet. "Putting up Christmas decorations is always exciting, but decorating a new house is doubly so."

As for how Kate, William, and their children will be celebrating this holiday season, Bond explained, "I'm sure they'll also be putting up decorations at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, but I wonder whether they will spend a bit more time than usual in their Windsor home during the school holidays? It must still be fresh and new to them."

Bond also suggested, "I doubt whether William and Catherine will be able to resist the temptation to spoil [George, Charlotte, and Louis], just as all young parents enjoy spoiling their children—if they are fortunate enough to have the money."

Some local residents previously spoke to the Mirror about the changes being implemented around Forest Lodge prior to the Royal Family's arrival. After neighbors learned that some sections of Windsor Great Park would be permanently closed, there was allegedly a surge of emotion within the community.

"I ran into a woman there that I recognized, and she said to me that when she got the email, she cried," one neighbor told the outlet. "For people who have walked there for years, it's so sad." They also claimed, "Everyone I met was upset."