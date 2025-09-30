Prince William Knows The Public Has "To Fall in Love With" Prince George Now to Ensure the Future of the Monarchy

Although he just turned 12 this summer, Prince George will one day become King—and it's a responsibility that Prince William is all too familiar with. While he prepares for his own destiny, the Prince of Wales is "carefully" planning for George's future in the Royal Family, and doing it on his own terms.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Katie Nicholl pointed out that due to King Charles's cancer battle, Prince William is keenly aware that his time as Prince of Wales could be short. "The crown will never have felt closer to the Prince than it does now," she said. "His father’s illness has been a stark reminder that it’s his turn next, and it may not be too far in the distant future."

When it comes to their children, Prince William and Princess Kate have largely shielded them from the spotlight. However, the royal expert noted, "William has the sense to know that the public need to fall in love with George as a youngster. He has to have a presence, and he can’t be kept under lock and key and only introduced when he’s 18."

Prince William and Prince George are seen at the 80th anniversary commemorations for VE Day in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George is seen at The King's coronation in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George is seen meeting a World War II veteran at a VE Day tea in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, join the family for Trooping the Colour and the traditional Christmas walk to church each year, along with Princess Kate's annual festive carol concert. George and Charlotte have also attended Wimbledon matches with their parents, and continued that tradition this July. Outside of these events, the children typically don't make public appearances other than major occasions like The King's coronation or this year's 80th anniversary commemorations for VE Day.

Prince George took on his first solo event with his parents while meeting with World War II veterans at a VE Day tea in May, and it's likely the Prince and Princess of Wales will slowly involve him in such engagements, when appropriate, moving forward. As Nicholl noted, "William doesn’t want George to have the same level of exposure he and Prince Harry had as kids, so it has to be done very carefully."

"How do you explain it to a 12-year-old?" royal expert Duncan Larcombe added. He continued, "Their closeness will be invaluable as George tries to process the fact he isn’t quite normal. He’s going to be King, he will be front page news all his life—that would be hard for anyone to get their head around, let alone a boy of his age."

As for William, Nicholl said he's "ready" for his future. "The aides I’ve spoken to and those who know him best say he is absolutely prepared," she shared. "Of course, it’s not a moment he wants to think about. He loves his father and wants him to be around for a long time, but when the time comes, he will be ready."