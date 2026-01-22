Princess Eugenie Has Gone "Brooklyn Beckham Level" of Estrangement As Ex-Prince Andrew Is "Keeping His Distance"

Ex-Prince Andrew’s relationship with his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, is understandably rocky given the recent revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Royal Family as a whole has excluded the former prince from their lives, with invitations no longer being made to family events like Christmas at Sandringham. King Charles is reportedly furious with his brother’s actions, but Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s feelings are reportedly more complex.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that Princess Eugenie has firmly cut her father out of her life, saying “there is no contact at all, nothing.” Speaking to editor Charlotte Griffiths, the source close to Princess Eugenie compared it to another massive family rift, saying “it’s Brooklyn Beckham level—she has completely cut him off.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have not cut off their mother, Sarah Ferguson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shortly after their separation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice has not completely excluded her father—and her mother, who is also deeply involved in the conflict—from her life. The source explained that “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family.” The elder York princess is giving herself space from her parents, and while she hasn’t cut them off completely, the source added “they aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment.”

“Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line,” the source clarified. “She's not speaking to him.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Sandringham for Christmas 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The York family during happier times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may differ in opinion about the future of their relationship with their parents, ex-Prince Andrew now has his daughter’s best interests at heart. “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them,” a close friend told Richard Eden. “Both Andrew and Sarah want their daughters to remain part of the Royal Family and were happy for them to spend Christmas in Norfolk.”

Relationships and emotions following large family scandals, like the Beckhams and like royal family dramas of the past, are complex. The close family friend told Eden that both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “feel very sorry for their parents,” and reported that “they are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK.”